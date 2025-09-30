Chicago Cubs Open Postseason With Wild Card Series vs Padres Today
September is coming to an end and that means one thing for major league baseball- playoffs. The Chicago Cubs are opening their first series at Wrigley Field against a respectable 90-win San Diego Padres squad.
The Cubs and the Padres had two prior matchups this season, but a lot has happened since their last series. Neither had the upper hand in that six-game stretch back in April as whoever played on their home field took the series victories back then.
A Look at the Wild Card Matchup
A lot of games have been played since the last time these two teams matched up. There have been many ups and downs for the Cubs in the last few months and the team has found their groove in the last few weeks, but so have the Padres.
The Padres have won seven of their last eight games and they finished the year with a sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks, but five of those wins were on their home field in California. It's when they are forced to travel that the Padres really show weakness.
San Diego finished the season five games under .500 when playing on an opposing field. This is going to be a huge advantage for the Cubs who are nine games above .500 at home and are currently on a back-to-back-to-back series winning streak.
The Cubs pitching staff took a huge blow to their starting rotation just a few days ago. Cade Horton was placed on the injured list for at least two weeks with fractured ribs, but the Padres offense struggles when up to bat away from Petco Park.
MORE: 3 Reasons The Cubs Will Beat The Padres — And 3 Reasons They Won’t
The hitting lineup for the Padres isn't able to bat runs in as they finished the year in the bottom third of baseball with the eighth fewest at away games while the Cubs pitching staff has the eighth best ERA (3.62) when they're on their home mound.
Chicago finished the year with the sixth-best record in baseball as they posted their first 90+ win season since 2018. This will be their first time in the postseason since 2020 and the squad that they have assembled has gotten hot at just the right time.
This wild card matchup is going to be a good one as the road to the World Series starts tomorrow.
How To Watch Cubs vs Padres
Date: September 30, 2025
Time: 2:08 CT / 12:08 PT
Watch: ABC, Fubo, Sling TV
Location: Wirgley Field
