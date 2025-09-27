Cubs Suffer Major Blow With Latest Cade Horton Injury Update
The Chicago Cubs pitching staff has been carried by Cade Horton this season, especially in the second half.
Matthew Boyd and Shota Imanaga have not had the seasons everyone was expecting, especially recently, and it's clear that Horton had emerged as the game one starter for the playoffs which are right around the corner. Well, not anymore.
After a positive injury update to Horton just yesterday, as well as seeing him throw prior to suiting up to come out of the bullpen tomorrow, he will be headed to the 15-day injured list with a right rib fracture. This is retroactive to the 25th which means he will miss the wild card round and could possibly be back for the middle of the National League Divisional Series, if the Cubs make it that far without him.
Horton has only lost one game in the second half of the season with a 1.03 ERA. This is a monumental loss for the Cubs' pitching staff as he is not just a Rookie of the Year candidate, but one of the best pitchers in the game right now.
Cade Horton and the Cubs Starting Rotation
There were questions surrounding the starting rotation when Justin Steele went down at the beginning of this season (April 7) and was sidelined with a Tommy John surgery. However, they still had Boyd and Imanaga. The team was looking for someone to compliment both of them and Horton has done far more than that.
Imanaga and Boyd, however, have not found their stride this summer. They are throwing strikes, but countless runs are being scored on the pair which is a real concern going into the postseason, especially with the loss of Horton.
If Horton doesn't win Rookie of the Year it will be thievery. The 24-year-old made his debut at the end of May and has only posted four total losses in his 22 starts. He is posting a 2.67 ERA on the year and even though he is on a strict pitch count each game, he is still creeping up on 100 strikeouts with 30 in his last seven games alone.
The Cubs have their work cut out for them now, specifically their pitching staff. The offense has been lagging and now both are going to feel the pressure of this loss to the team. October is right around the corner and they now have a more difficult road to the league title game.
