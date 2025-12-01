Cubs Named Best Fit For Cy Young Candidate Free Agent Pitcher

The Chicago Cubs head into the offseason as a team in need of help in the pitching department, both in the starting rotation and in the bullpen ,if they are going to take the next step as a World Series contender.

Adding Phil Maton to a bullpen which was surprisingly productive this past season is a huge win, and what happens with Brad Keller could be one of the most consequential moves of the winter, but most agree that starting pitching is more of a critical need.

The Cubs have been linked to just about every top name in this department, and after missing out on Dylan Cease, the need gets even more urgent.

In a recent article naming each team's most perfect free agent target, baseball insider Mark Feinsand of MLB.com used Cease's former San Diego Padres teammate Michael King as the man for the job in Chicago.

Cubs Named Perfect Fit for Padres Star Michael King

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King (34) delivers during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

"Even with the return of Shota Imanaga via the qualifying offer, the Cubs are in the market for a frontline starter this offseason," Feinsand wrote. "King is one of the most talented arms available, and after missing a chunk of 2025 with a thoracic nerve injury and a knee issue, he could sign for fewer years than some of the other top starting pitchers."

After what was a rather disappointing season for Cease in 2025, the link to Chicago was with the thought he may be willing to sign a one-year prove it deal to hit the open market again after a better campaign.

Instead, the Toronto Blue Jays gave him a $200 million contract. Perhaps, though, it's actually King — who missed a huge chunk of his second season as a starter — who may be the one Hoyer is able to bring in on less of a commitment.

Potential Short-Term Deal Makes King Perfect Cubs Target

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King (34) reacts during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

King made the full-time transition to the starting rotation after being acquired by San Diego in the Juan Soto trade from the New York Yankees. The first season there was absolutely stellar, showcasing his potential with a 2.95 ERA, 4.1 bWAR season, which saw the 30-year-old finish top-ten in NL Cy Young voting.

In 2025, King was still very productive when he was able to stay on the field, but after starting just 15 games and missing significant action with various injuries, it's going to be tough for a team to justify the kind of long-term deal the durable Cease received.

This is exactly where Hoyer would step in, presenting King with either a lucrative one-year agreement or a potential two-year deal that contains an option after the first. Chicago has an open window here, and adding someone like King — even if it's just for one season — could make this team a real title contender.

For the Cubs, adding starting pitching is inevitable; it's just a question of who and for how much. King could strike the perfect balance between financial viability and a high ceiling of performance.