Cubs Game Today (9/9/25): Preview, Pitchers, How to Watch & Live Stream
The Chicago Cubs continue their three-game series with the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday at Truist Park.
The Cubs (81-63) lost the first game of the series, 4-1, to the Braves (65-79) on Monday evening. Pete Crow-Armstrong returned to the lineup. But outfielder Kyle Tucker remains out of the lineup with his calf injury. But there’s a chance Tucker could return to the lineup on Tuesday, per MLB.com.
Here is the preview for the Cubs game today, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Cubs vs Braves
Game Day: Tuesday, Sept. 9
Game Time: 6:15 p.m. CT
Watch: Marquee Sports Network (Cubs); FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Braves)
Listen: 670 The Score, WRTO 1200 (Cubs), 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM (Braves)
Where: Truist Park, Atlanta (Cobb County, Ga.)
Tuesday’s Probable Pitchers
Cubs: RHP Cade Horton (9-4, 2.78)
Horton continues to give the Cubs solid innings every time he pitches. He faced Atlanta in their matchup last week and no-hit the Braves for five innings. He struck out six and walked one. In his last seven starts he is 5-1 with a 1.03 ERA, with 37 strikeouts and 10 walks in 35 innings. The rookie will be in the mix for the National League rookie of the year award, with 87 strikeouts and 32 walks in 103.2 innings. He is allowing batters to hit just .226 against him.
Braves: RHP Spencer Strider (5-12, 4.97)
Strider faced the Cubs last week in Chicago and he got roughed up a bit. He pitched five innings, allowing five hits and three earned runs in a no-decision. He struck out one and walked three. But that seems to be where he is now. He is 1-5 with a 7.75 ERA in his last seven starts, with 24 strikeouts and 14 walks in 33.2 innings. He has 106 strikeouts and 41 walks in 101.1 innings.
But, given that he missed nearly all of 2024 and part of 2025 with a major injury and his recovery, the fact that he’s continued to pitch well into September is a boost for next season.
Cubs Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Daniel Palencia, RHP (15-day, right shoulder strain, Sept. 8, eligible to return Sept. 24): Cubs manager Craig Counsell told reporters that he’s not certain when Palencia will return.
Jameson Taillon, RHP (15-day, left groin strain, Aug. 28, retroactive to Aug. 25, eligible to return): Taillon is expected to make a start for the Cubs on Wednesday.
Michael Soroka, RHP (15-day, right shoulder discomfort, placed on Aug. 5, eligible to return): Soroka will make a rehab start at Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday.
Ryan Brasier, RHP (15-day, left groin strain, placed on Aug. 22, eligible to return): Brasier is in Atlanta to throw a bullpen.
Miguel Amaya, C (10-day, left ankle sprain, placed on Aug. 14, eligible to return): The Cubs are still hopeful Amaya can join them by the end of the regular season even after a setback in his recovery.
IL, 60-Day or season-ending
Eli Morgan, RHP (60-Day, right elbow, placed on April 15, transferred to 60-day IL on May 10, eligible to return): Morgan is on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa.
Justin Steele, LHP (60-Day, left elbow surgery, placed on 15-day IL on April 9, moved to 60-day IL on April 23, out for season): Steele underwent left ulnar collateral ligament revision repair and is out for the year.
