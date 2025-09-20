Cubs vs Reds Preview (9/20/25): Start Time, Pitchers, How To Watch & Live Stream
The Chicago Cubs are playing out the final games of the regular season for playoff positioning. The Cincinnati Reds are just trying to get in the playoffs.
The Cubs and the Reds play the third game of their four-game series on Saturday evening, with the Reds trying to run down the New York Mets for the final wild card berth. The Cubs don’t know their seed just yet, but they are on track to claim the top wild card seed, which would come with a home playoff series for Chicago. But a win, after losing the first two games of the series, would help.
Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds
Game Day: Saturday, Sept. 20
Game Time: 5:40 p.m. CT
Watch: Marquee Sports Network (Cubs), FanDuel Sports Network Ohio (Reds)
Listen: 670 The Score, WRTO 1200 (Cubs), WLW 700 (Reds)
Where: Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati
Saturday’s Probable Pitchers
Cubs: RHP Javier Assad (3-1, 4.23)
Assad has been a wonderful addition to the starting rotation since he returned, taking some of the sting out of injuries to Jameson Taillon and Michael Soroka. He has won his last three games, the last of which was a relief appearance on Sunday in which he pitched 2.1 innings of scoreless baseball, allowing two hits and two walks while he struck out one. In 27.2 innings he has 15 strikeouts and nine walks. His ability to swing into the rotation and the bullpen is an asset down the stretch.
Reds: RHP Zack Littell (9-8, 3.86)
He was a trade deadline acquisition from the Tampa Bay Rays in July, and he’s been in a rut the last seven starts. He hasn’t factored into a decision and has a 5.00 ERA. He has struck out 26 and walked six in 36.2 innings and the Reds desperately try to keep their wild card hopes afloat. In his last start against St. Louis, he allowed five hits and four earned runs in 5.2 innings. He struck out three and walked none. He’s already set a career high for wins in a season.
Cubs Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Owen Caissie, OF (7-day, concussion, Sept. 7, eligible to return Sept. 14): Manager Craig Counsell said Caissie is still experiencing concussion symptoms, to the point where he may not return in the regular season.
Kyle Tucker, OF (10-day, left calf tightness, Sept. 9, retroactive to Sept. 6, eligible to return Sept. 17): Tucker has been sent to Florida to continue work on his injured calf this week. He has begun running again.
Miguel Amaya, C (10-day, left ankle sprain, placed on Aug. 14, eligible to return): Amaya is on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa.
Daniel Palencia, RHP (15-day, right shoulder strain, Sept. 8, eligible to return Sept. 24): Started a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa on Friday.
Ryan Brasier, RHP (15-day, left groin strain, placed on Aug. 22, eligible to return): There has been no significant update on Brasier since he threw a bullpen for Cubs coaches in Atlanta.
IL, 60-Day or season-ending
Eli Morgan, RHP (60-Day, right elbow, placed on April 15, transferred to 60-day IL on May 10, eligible to return): Morgan is on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa.
Justin Steele, LHP (60-Day, left elbow surgery, placed on 15-day IL on April 9, moved to 60-day IL on April 23, out for season): Steele underwent left ulnar collateral ligament revision repair and is out for the year.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News