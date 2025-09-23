How To Watch Mets at Cubs (9/23/25): Start Time, Pitchers, TV Channel & Streaming Options
There is only one goal this week for the Chicago Cubs — win enough games to clinch the No. 4 seed in the National League playoffs.
Chicago (88-68) opens a three-game series with the New York Mets (80-76) on Tuesday. For the Cubs, they are trying to lock down the top wild card berth in the NL playoffs, which comes with a best-of-three home series.
For the Mets, they are just trying to lock down a playoff berth after falling into a tie for the final wild card berth with the Cincinnati Reds, who just swept the Cubs on Sunday.
Here is the preview for the Chicago Cubs game today, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
Cubs vs Mets Probable Pitchers
Cubs: RHP Cade Horton (11-4, 2.66)
What Cubs fan would argue with Horton as a Game 2 starter in a wild card series? If the Cubs lock down the No. 4 seed before the weekend, his projected Sunday start could be skipped to make that happen.
He’s won each of his last two outings, and in his last seven games he is 5-1 with a 1.51 ERA, with 36 strikeouts and eight walks in 35.2 innings. He is unlikely to win the NL rookie of the year, but he should finish in the Top 3 of voting.
Mets: LHP David Peterson (9-6, 3.98)
Peterson has picked a bad time to backslide for the Mets, who lose a tiebreaker with the Reds for the final wild card berth if it lands that way. He is 2-1 with a 7.86 ERA in his last seven games, with 37 strikeouts and a whopping 18 walks in 34.1 innings. He lost his last start against San Diego, allowing six hits and six earned runs in five innings. The Cubs’ offense could take advantage of him early.
How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Mets
Date: Tuesday, Sept. 23
Time: 7:40 p.m. ET / 6:40 p.m. CT
TV/Stream: Marquee Sports Network (Cubs), SNY (Mets), TBS (out-of-market only), Fubo
Listen: 670 The Score, WRTO 1200 (Cubs), Audacy Mets Radio WHSQ 880AM, Audacy App 92.3 HD2 (Mets)
Location: Wrigley Field, Chicago
Cubs Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
- Owen Caissie, OF (7-day, concussion, Sept. 7, eligible to return): Manager Craig Counsell said Caissie is still experiencing concussion symptoms, to the point where he may not return in the regular season.
- Kyle Tucker, OF (10-day, left calf tightness, Sept. 9, retroactive to Sept. 6, eligible to return): Tucker will re-join the team on Tuesday, but he is not ready to return.
- Miguel Amaya, C (10-day, left ankle sprain, placed on Aug. 14, eligible to return): Back in Arizona after his rehab assignment. The Cubs still expect him to return.
- Daniel Palencia, RHP (15-day, right shoulder strain, Sept. 8, eligible to return Sept. 24): He is rejoining the team, but it’s not clear if he’ll be activated when eligible.
- Ryan Brasier, RHP (15-day, left groin strain, placed on Aug. 22, eligible to return): Will rejoin the Cubs for the final homestand.
IL, 60-Day or season-ending
- Eli Morgan, RHP (60-Day, right elbow, placed on April 15, transferred to 60-day IL on May 10, eligible to return): Morgan is on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa.
- Justin Steele, LHP (60-Day, left elbow surgery, placed on 15-day IL on April 9, moved to 60-day IL on April 23, out for season): Steele underwent left ulnar collateral ligament revision repair and is out for the year.
