New Potential Chicago Cubs Trade Target Predicted To Be Dealt in MLB Offseason
All indications point to the Chicago Cubs landing a starter this offseason. Whether that's the right or wrong decision remains to be seen, as the Cubs would have to show their whole body of work for anybody to understand what their offseason looks like.
Chicago needs to improve in many ways this winter, but as previously mentioned, everything has to be focused on the offense before the pitching. The starting rotation wasn't bad by any means, and while that doesn't mean it can't get better, it's just that the offense was so bad at times that they shouldn't expect to win if things don't change.
Still, adding another starter or two wouldn't be the worst idea, and because it's been well-reported in recent weeks, it's something that has to be talked about. There will be options for them to explore on both the free agency and trade market, as teams are looking to move a few of their guys.
Among those could be Cal Quantrill. Quantrill is an interesting name, as when he's at his best, he's thrown at a decent level. However, he's coming off the worst campaign of his career, walking 69 hitters in just 148 1/3 innings pitched.
Factor that with his 4.98 ERA, things don't exactly look great for him.
Nonetheless, Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac views the right-hander as a trade candidate, highlighting his contract situation.
"Quantrill is entering his final year of arbitration, and the Rockies have already made public their plan to cut payroll for the upcoming season. Despite the Coors Field backdrop, Quantrill was efficient in 2024 and would slot in nicely as a #4 for many contending teams in 2025."
For the Cubs, it'll all come down to the package they're willing to move, but if they believe he could look like how he did before 2023 and 2024, he's an above-average arm. There might be some risk in doing so, as he's had two bad showings in a row now, but before this, he was a 3.08-ERA guy from 2020 to 2022.
They don't necessarily need an ace, as they have two at the top of the rotation, so finding a third option could help them. Plus, being a right-hander should add some intrigue, as that's what they need.
There are better pitchers out there, but given he's likely looking at a minimal deal due to hitting arbitration, why not give him a chance?