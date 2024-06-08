3 Perfect Trade Targets The Chicago Cubs Must Consider
Jed Hoyer and the Chicago Cubs front office will have to make some big decisions within the next month and a half. Do they think their team can compete this season or not? That will be the biggest question of all.
At this point in the season, the Cubs are floundering. They have been losing at a very high clip and have shown no signs that they can pull themselves out of the slump. Every team goes through slumps, but Chicago needs to come out of it soon.
After losing again to the Cincinnati Reds in their current series, the Cubs are just 31-33. They're still very much in the Wild Card and NL Central race, but things need to change for the better soon.
There is no denying the talent and potential that Chicago has on its roster. Earlier in the season, they were finding ways to win, even with injury struggles. That is what they need to find a way to get back to it.
If the Cubs do believe that they can compete this season, getting aggressive ahead of the trade deadline makes sense. Hoyer will have the opportunity to pursue quite a few high-profile players that could power Chicago towards the postseason.
All of that being said, let's dive in and take a look at three players the Cubs should pursue before the MLB trade deadline.
3. Mason Miller, Closer
One name that they have been connected to quite a bit would be a perfect fit at a major position of need. All season long, Chicago has struggled to close out games. Adbert Alzolay has been nothing short of a disappointment and the Cubs could use a new closer.
Enter Oakland Athletics closer Mason Miller, who is expected to have a fair chance of getting traded before the deadline. He is also just 25 years old with plenty of team control for whoever pulls off a deal to acquire him.
Miller has put together an impressive season, pitching in 22 games and racking up 12 saves and a 2.20 ERA. He would bring stability to a brutal part of the Chicago bullpen. Acquiring Miller would not be cheap, but if the Cubs want to make a big addition for both the present and the future, this would be the one to pursue.
2. Pete Alonso, First Baseman
For the last couple of years, it seems that every single major trade rumor that has surrounding Chicago has been about New York Mets star slugger Pete Alonso.
Another area that the Cubs have struggled with this season has been slugging and power. Hoyer has even openly talked about the team needing more power. While that could be fixed from within by players playing up to their potential, trading for Alonso would be a high-impact move as well.
Alonso has hit .238 this season and has also hit 14 home runs and 31 RBI's. He's always a threat to go deep when he's at the plate. If Chicago thinks they need another slugger, making the blockbuster trade for Alonso could propel their lineup to the next level.
1. Yusei Kikuchi, Starting Pitcher
The Cubs could also consider making a move for a starting pitcher ahead of the deadline. There are a few available, but Toronto Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi would make a lot of sense.
For starters, Kikuchi isn't going to break the bank for Chicago to trade for him. They would not have to dig deep into their farm system. He's also put together a solid season and could be a great addition to the rotation for the Cubs.
Kikuchi has started 13 games with Toronto this season, compiling a 3-5 record to go along with a 3.48 ERA. He would immediately slide into the rotation and help ease the pain of Kyle Hendricks' brutal struggles that have relegated him to the bullpen. A starting pitcher is not Chicago's biggest need, but Kikuchi would be an impact addition for the rotation.