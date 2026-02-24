Two Cubs Pitchers Poised to Benefit Big From New ABS System

The Chicago Cubs are barreling towards Opening Day with spring training now fully underway and games being played.

When Opening Day does officially come around, all of baseball is set to look a little bit differently with the implementation of the automated ball and strike system which will allow pitchers, catchers and batters to challenge an umpire's call and reverse it in real time if they are correct.

Some will benefit more than others, however, and two Cubs pitchers might just be set to receive a better-than-average example. In a recent deep dive from The Athletic (subscription required), the findings concluded that on average, fastballs high in the zone are among the most missed calls by umpires.

Profiled in the article were 10 pitchers across baseball who throw high fastballs with command more than anyone else, and among them were Chicago's Matthew Boyd and Shota Imanaga.

Cubs starters Matthew Boyd and Shota Imanaga will benefit

Chicago Cubs pitchers Shota Imanaga and Matthew Boyd | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

"When you look at the top of the zone, it immediately comes into focus that there’s a battle forming up there. Especially on fastballs," the article read. "The movement on the high fastballs might also have something to do with it. Many of the pitchers at the top of this list have two fastballs and pepper the top of the zone with different shapes. That’s designed to be hard on the hitter, but it can also be hard on the umpire."

With thousands of pitches a day across baseball, it's impossible for the umpire to be right every time, but the profile cited tens of thousands of examples of wrong calls from last season alone, a significant amount that Chicago could have benefited from.

It's not to say that the team's rotation will suddenly be the best in baseball, but any boost is welcome, and it sounds like they are getting one.

Cubs rotation could be led by Boyd and Imanaga

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Matthew Boyd | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

In his first season with Chicago, Boyd was sensational in 2025 with a 3.21 ERA and 1.091 WHIP to become an All-Star for the first time in his career. Imanaga, on the other hand, was his usual self over the first half before injuries derailed the second and nearly ended his tenure with the Cubs.

With both back in the fold, and Imanaga hopeful that mechanical issues due to the injury were causing his struggles, each arm should be the focal point of the rotation.

Now with ABS coming as well, the two horses for Chicago might have a chance of being even better than initially thought.