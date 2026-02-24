Cubs Start Shota Imanaga, Announce Lineup for Padres Spring Training Showdown
The Chicago Cubs needed four tries to win a spring training game, but they finally claimed that first victory by beating the Kansas City Royals on Monday. The next step? Start a winning streak.
Chicago are back at home in Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz., for Tuesday’s game with the San Diego Padres. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. mountain time and 2:05 p.m. central time.
Prospects Jefferson Rojas and James Triantos delivered the three runs in Monday’s win. Now, the Cubs are hoping their projected starters can start providing some offense.
Here is a breakdown of the game, including the starting pitcher, lineup, injuries and other notes.
Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres
Location: Sloan Park, Mesa, Ariz.
Time: 1:05 p.m. MT / 2:05 pm CT
TV/Radio: None
Records: Chicago Cubs: 1-3; San Diego: 2-2
Cubs Starting Pitcher
Shota Imanaga: 0-0, 0.00 ERA
This will be Imanaga's first start of the spring. The two-year veteran signed the $22.05 million qualifying offer to return to Chicago for the 2026 season. He is coming off an injury-marred season but projects to be the second or third starter in the rotation.
Cubs Batting Order
1. 1B Michael Busch
2. 3B Matt Shaw
3. C Carson Kelly
4. RF Dylan Carlson
5. LF Chas McCormick
6. 2B James Triantos
7. DH BJ Murray
8. CF Justin Dean
9. SS Scott Kingery
Cubs Injuries
LHP Justin Steele: Per MLB.com, he’s on a throwing program as he recovers from last year’s UCL revision surgery. He’s expected to be able to return sometime this season.
Chicago Cubs 2025 Exhibition Schedule, Results
(all times Central and Mountain; Home games in bold at Sloan Park, Mesa, Ariz.; SS-designates split squad game; TV and radio designations included. Times subject to change)
Feb. 20 Chicago White Sox 8, Chicago Cubs 1
Feb. 21 Texas 3, Chicago 2
Feb. 22 at San Francisco 4, Chicago 2
Feb. 23 Chicago 3, Kansas City 2
Feb. 24 vs. San Diego, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT
Feb. 25 vs. Colorado, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT
Feb. 26 at Los Angeles Angels, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT
Feb. 27 vs. Cleveland, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT
Feb. 28 at Los Angeles Dodgers (SS), 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT
March 1 vs. Chicago White Sox, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV)
March 2 at Cincinnati, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV)
March 3 vs. Italy, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT
March 4 at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. CT/1:10 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV)
March 5 vs. Arizona, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT
March 6 at San Diego, 7:10 p.m. CT/6:10 p.m. MT
March 7 vs. Athletics (SS), 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, 104.3 The Score (Radio)
March 8 vs. San Francisco, 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV) & 104.3 The Score (Radio)
March 10 at Texas, 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT
March 11 vs. Kansas City (SS), 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT
March 12 vs. Seattle, 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT
March 13 at Chicago White Sox, 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT
March 14 at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. CT/1:10 p.m. MT, 104.3 The Score (Radio)
March 15 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (SS), 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV) & 104.3 The Score (Radio)
March 16 at Cleveland, 8:05 p.m. CT/6:05 p.m. MT
March 17 vs. Los Angeles Angels, 8:05 p.m. CT/6:05 p.m. MT, 104.3 The Score (Radio)
March 18 at Arizona, 3:10 p.m. CT/1:10 p.m. MT
March 20 at Athletics (SS), 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV)
March 20 vs. Cincinnati (SS), 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT
March 21 at Seattle, 3:10 p.m. CT/1:10 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV) & 104.3 The Score (Radio)
March 22 vs. Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m. CT/12:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV) & 104.3 The Score (Radio)
March 23 vs. New York Yankees, 2:05 p.m. CT/12:05 p.m. MT, 104.3 The Score (Radio)
March 24 vs. New York Yankees, 2:05 p.m. CT/12:05 p.m. MT
