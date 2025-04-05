4 Massive Overreactions From Cubs' Surprisingly Quick Turnaround
The Chicago Cubs' 2025 regular season got off to a difficult start against the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the Tokyo Series.
They lost both of those games, returning stateside with an 0-2 record. However, they have recovered nicely, splitting a four-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks before sweeping the Athletics in three games.
There have been a lot of positives in the early going for the Cubs, but there have also been some negatives that the team may need to address down the road.
Here are four of the biggest overreactions to Chicago’s first nine games of the season.
Pete Crow-Armstrong Is Not an MLB-Caliber Hitter
The talented center fielder has so many tools that make him a starting-caliber player in the Major Leagues.
He is already a Gold Glover caliber defender and his speed is a legitimate weapon, whether it's covering ground in the outfield or on the base paths, where he's 31-for-36 when it comes to steal attempts.
The only thing holding him back is his inconsistent bat. He has shown flashes of being an above-average producer, such as in the second half of 2024 and in spring training a few weeks ago.
Alas, that has yet to translate to the regular season, where he has a .200/.282/.286 slash line through nine games and 39 plate appearances. He is hitting the ball hard at least, but he hasn’t experienced much good luck.
Not Enough Was Done To Improve Bullpen
This overreaction may actually be true. In shocking fashion, the Cubs' payroll was slashed this offseason despite clear needs existing on the roster.
Acquiring Ryan Pressly from the Houston Astros was a nice addition, but more should have been done with the money available to spend. Things wouldn’t look so bleak out of the bullpen had they been able to land someone like Jeff Hoffman, Carlos Esteves, Tanner Scott or Kirby Yates.
Veteran David Robertson is still available, and Chicago should give him a call since Porter Hodge, Colin Rea and Julian Merryweather are the only relievers with a positive WAR so far.
Cubs Have Best Offensive Catching Duo in Baseball
This is an overreaction the franchise and their fans would love to buy into. What Miguel Amaya and Carson Kelly have accomplished in the early going is thoroughly impressive.
In 20 plate appearances, Amaya has a .300/.300/.500 slash line with four doubles and seven RBI. Kelly has a .417/.556/.917 slash line in 18 plate appearances and hit for the cycle on Mar. 31 against the Athletics.
The dynamic duo has gotten off to an incredibly hot start with a 0.6 WAR combined, providing solid defense along with good production at the plate.
Justin Steele Is Not a Staff Anchor
A brutal spring training for the 2023 All-Star has been followed by a less-than-stellar start in the regular season.
Steele has toed the rubber three times but has been tagged by all of his opponents. In 15.2 innings, he has surrendered 18 hits and three walks, resulting in 12 earned runs and an ugly 6.89 ERA.
Home runs have been an issue, as he's allowed five of them already. He must do a better job of keeping the ball in the park if he wants to bounce back.
His consistency over the last three years has been immaculate, which should put to rest any worries people have about him in the early going.