Can Young Cubs Outfielder Recapture Spring Training Form for Regular Season Breakout?

A young Chicago Cubs outfielder has all the tools to have a breakout season this year.

Apr 2, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Chicago Cubs second base Nico Hoerner (2) scores a run on a single by outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) during the fourth inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park.
Apr 2, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Chicago Cubs second base Nico Hoerner (2) scores a run on a single by outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) during the fourth inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
The Chicago Cubs have looked a lot better on the field since making their domestic return following two losses to the Los Angeles Dodgers overseas in the Tokyo Series to begin their regular season.

The Cubs are 5-2 since returning stateside, receiving solid contributions from players up and down the roster.

However, one player who has not quite hit his stride yet is center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Through nine games and 39 plate appearances, he has a .200/.282/.286 slash line with three doubles, three RBI and two stolen bases. His 63 OPS+ and 59 Rbat+ are the lowest among the team's starters.

Whether he's hitting or not, he still provides elite defense and speed, giving him a solid floor.

But if he is ever going to ascend to the All-Star level that his tools suggest are possible, he needs to find consistency at the plate.

The former first-round pick flashed his upside during spring training, batting .500/.486/.882. In 35 plate appearances, he had three home runs, four doubles, 11 RBI and two stolen bases.

That level of success has not yet translated to the regular season, but there are signs that a breakout could be on the horizon.

The harder a player hits the ball, the more likely he is to find success. Crow-Armstrong is making harder contact this year with an average exit velocity of 89.8 mph, a 40.0% hard-hit rate and a 30.8% line-drive rate -- all career-highs.

There's also been some bad luck involved in his slow start. His batting average on balls in play is only .269, well below the league average of .293.

Once that starts to regress to the mean, his numbers should improve across the board.

Crow-Armstrong is key to Chicago's success. In 2024, he had a .324/.373/.515 slash line in victories and a .131/.175/.226 slash line in losses.

Good things happen for the Cubs when he produces, so hopefully that starts happening sooner rather than later.

Kenneth Teape
