Ace With Craig Counsell Ties Named Chicago Cubs Offseason Target
The Chicago Cubs' offseason should see them spend more money than they have in a very long time.
With a need to compete for a World Series in 2025, as jobs will likely be on the line in the front office, there isn't much of a reason why the Cubs shouldn't go out and do what they need to do to build a contending team.
Given the roster's holes, they'll need to be smart in their actions, but if they spend money, they can fix many of those issues.
One pitcher who hits the open market this offseason should be a target for them for many reasons. Not only is he one of the top arms in Major League Baseball, but he also has ties to Craig Counsell.
That player is none other than right-handed pitcher Corbin Burnes of the Baltimore Orioles.
The Orioles' new ownership group could always extend him with a new massive contract, but it's also possible that Burnes wants to reunite with his old skipper.
It'll likely come down to money, and if it does, that's when Chicago should have the upper hand on a team like Baltimore.
He'll be the hottest pitcher on the market, and Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report predicted he'll wear a different jersey in 2025. Kelly named the Cubs as a potential destination.
"One would assume the Dodgers will be interested in Burnes in free agency, and there are already indications that the Chicago Cubs—led by his old Milwaukee Brewers skipper Craig Counsell—will be players as well. They certainly won't be the only two teams who show interest, because it's not every offseason that a starter with Burnes' resume and relatively young age (he'll turn 30 in October) hits the open market."
Looking at his numbers, he'd be the perfect addition to Chicago. They've been searching for a right-handed ace throughout the past few years, and he could be just that.
While the starting pitching hasn't been bad by most standards, it's also lefty-heavy. Their two top arms are left-handers, and while that's not the biggest deal nowadays, it'd be nice to add a right-hander like Burnes.
Despite a few rough starts in recent outings, he's put together another impressive year. Prior to his August 16 meltdown against the Boston Red Sox, he was strongly in consideration for the American League Cy Young Award.
The Cubs need to do all they can to have Burnes pitching at Wrigley Field next year.