High-Profile Ace Reportedly 'Longshot' for Chicago Cubs to Sign in Offseason
The Chicago Cubs are heading into the upcoming offseason with the goal of building a contender who can get into the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
That was the stated mission of Jed Hoyer and Tom Ricketts last winter when they shockingly fired David Ross and handed Craig Counsell the most lucrative contract for a manager in Major League Baseball history, but after whiffing on a few of their high-profile free agent targets, the Cubs are back to the drawing board figuring out how they can compete within their own division.
For the majority, it seems pretty obvious; they have to spend money.
However, decisions have been routinely made to stay under the first threshold of the luxury tax, and as they seemingly are coming to the realization they might go slightly over that this year, they made another surprise move to release Hector Neris.
Although that's not necessarily something that ensures they will stay under the threshold, it's another example of how they are running this franchise with financials in mind.
So, as Chicago gets prepared for the upcoming offseason, there has already been some information coming out that suggests they aren't going to pursue superstar Juan Soto in free agency.
The frustrating news doesn't stop there, though.
Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic also reported it's unlikely the Cubs are going to involve themselves in the sweepstakes for one of the best pitchers slated to become a free agent after this year is complete.
"The same goes for Corbin Burnes ... the soon-to-be 30-year-old Burnes will likely be seeking one of the richest contracts a pitcher has ever received and is unlikely to fit into the plans of Hoyer and Co. Unless he doesn't find the market he's hoping for both in terms of years and average annual value, Burnes remains a longshot to wind up with the Cubs," he reports.
It's also a longshot that Corbin Burnes won't get the lucrative deal he's looking for this winter.
Not only is he a former NL Cy Young winner, he also has repeatedly proven to be one of the best starters in Major League Baseball since he was moved into the full-time rotation to close out the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
He's yet to finish a campaign with an ERA above 3.50 since that point, getting 126 starts during this time frame that has seen him win the Cy Young award and finish inside the Top 10 four times.
What exactly Chicago is looking to do in free agency isn't really known at this point.
They were able to upgrade their clear need at third base by trading for Isaac Paredes ahead of the deadline this year, but there are other areas the front office has to improve if they want this team to contend.
One thing is for certain right now, though, it seems like they won't be spending money once again.