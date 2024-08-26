Chicago Cubs to Use Multiple Closers After Cutting Hector Neris
The Chicago Cubs cut ties with their veteran closer and are now tasked with coming up with a new plan for the role.
In speaking to Paul Sullivan of Chicago Tribune, Cubs manager Craig Counsell gave some insight to what they believe will be their plan as the season goes on.
It's believed that rookie Porter Hodge and veteran Jorge Lopez will split time at closer for the time being, with the edge for opportunities going to the rookie.
Hodge has put together a stellar rookie campaign so far and he's earned the job. Through his first 28 appearances he has worked a 1.99 ERA with a 0.884 WHIP.
“We’ve talked about [him] just throwing strikes, that’s the thing for him,” said Counsell. “Friday he struggled a little bit, but did enough of the good things. Eleven balls and 11 strikes, that’s probably not how you want to proceed every day. But it’s something he can get better at and he will. In [his] case, it’s just (getting an) opportunity.”
That opportunity will come in the form of expanded closing opportunities.
So far this season, he has pitched in 13 save situations and has a 2.93 ERA. It hasn't been ideal, but having a rookie in the position to learn how to pitch in high-leverage situations will be invaluable. He's picked up two saves so far in his career.
Hodge was a 13th-round selection in the 2019 MLB draft out of high school. His career, so far, has progressed about as far as anyone could hope for from that spot. Becoming an elite closer would just be icing on the cake.
In an effort to put the best pitcher out there, though, Chicago will still turn to the veteran Lopez for a number of closing opportunities as well.
The 31-year-old got let go from the New York Mets earlier this season after a clubhouse outburst and disappointing start. That has been a blessing for the Cubs, however, as they were gifted a sub-1.00 ERA reliever.
Since coming to Chicago, he has a 0.79 ERA over 20 appearances. It hasn't just been a flash in the pan, he's put together a solid season.
Lopez hasn't been as dominant as Hodge, giving up more hits, but has gotten out of jams to keep his season afloat.
It makes sense to have both players out there in crucial moments, but Hodge should get more chances as a learning opportunity.