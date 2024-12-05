Acquiring Chicago Cubs Nico Hoerner A Perfect Offseason Transaction for AL West Squad
The Chicago Cubs don’t seem to have any glaring needs on their roster heading into the offseason. But, based on their performance in 2024, something is missing.
The team won 83 games in the first season under manager Craig Counsell, tying their mark in 2023. In the early going, it was the bullpen that doomed them as they struggled to shut the door after the starters came out of the game.
Once that got figured out, it was the offense that was unable to pick up the slack. Pinpointing exactly how to shake up the lineup is difficult.
Everything currently looks set in the field and ownership isn’t going to spend big in free agency for upgrades. But, they should certainly look to the trade market to not only shed some salary but clear space for some of their top prospects to get into the mix.
A lot of rumors have swirled about Cody Bellinger, who is reportedly on the radar of the New York Yankees should they miss out on re-signing Juan Soto.
Another player to keep an eye on is Nico Hoerner.
The team’s starting second baseman has been the subject of some trade rumors himself this offseason. It makes sense that he would potentially be shopped as there is a plethora of infield prospects knocking on the door of Big League promotion.
Which teams could be interested in him?
MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN has suggested that the Seattle Mariners make a move for the versatile infielder. Acquiring Hoener was described as the perfect transaction for the American League West contenders to make.
“More than anything, though, the Mariners need impact bats. Particularly hitters who can produce without striking out, an admittedly challenging thing to find -- and even tougher when the top end of the free agent market is off limits. Creativity with trades is one of the organization's best qualities, and if dipping into prospect capital is the price to pay for parsimonious ownership, then pay it Seattle must. The Mariners' window to win is open, and they should not let another year go by without taking full advantage of it.”
Chicago’s middle infielder certainly checks the box as a hitter who can produce without striking out. He isn’t going to provide much power, as he has reached double-digit home runs only once in his career.
But, his number of doubles hit has increased every season he has been in the Major Leagues, as he hit a career-high 35 in 2024. He can make an impact on the basepaths, stealing at least 20 bases in three straight campaigns and 94 total, while being caught only 15 times.
Hoerner also puts the ball in play with regularity. He is a solid line-drive hitter and his 12.0 strikeout percentage for his career is well below the 22.0 percent average in the sport.
Ahead of sluggers Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh, he could give opponents fits. He would also help immensely in the field, as defense was an issue at times. A Gold Glover in 2023, Hoerner has varying amounts of experience playing second base, third base, shortstop, center field and left field.