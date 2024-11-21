4 Teams Who Should Pursue Trade With Chicago Cubs for Former MVP Slugger
The first big move for the Chicago Cubs this offseason was one that was out of their control.
Former MVP Cody Bellinger had to decide whether he would exercise his $27.5 million option for the 2025 campaign.
He decided to opt-in, which some analysts believe the franchise was disappointed by.
That is a lot of money, which could play a part in the reports that the Cubs are not going to be big spender in free agency, but there have already been some rumors swirling they could shop the left-handed slugger.
According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Bellinger is “available” on the market. There should be several teams interested in bringing him aboard should that be true.
Who could pursue him?
Here are four teams that could look to make a deal for the former MVP.
New York Yankees
All of the focus this offseason in the Bronx is going to be on Juan Soto.
The New York Yankees need to do everything in their power to bring him back, as he and Aaron Judge were a historically productive duo.
But, there is certainly a chance he moves on, especially if the New York Mets offer him as much money as is being reported.
If Soto leaves, there is a huge void in the team’s lineup that needs to be replaced.
Even if he does return, Bellinger is someone who would fill holes for the Yankees since he can play first base and would be a massive upgrade over Anthony Rizzo. If the team wants to give Judge some rest out of center field, he can go out there also.
A lefty power bat plays in Yankee Stadium and Bellinger could record some huge numbers.
Arizona Diamondbacks
Depending on how free agency shakes out, there could be a huge void to fill in the Arizona Diamondbacks lineup. Christian Walker is hitting free agency and is expected to have a robust market.
If Walker departs, someone such as Bellinger would be an ideal replacement in the middle of their lineup. They would lose something defensively, but the impact at the plate would be similar, potentially even improved in some regard with the former MVP.
Bellinger puts the ball in play more than Walker and adds another dimension with his skills on the base paths.
Over the last two seasons, he has stolen 29 bases compared to 13 for Walker.
Washington Nationals
Expected to be aggressive in free agency, the Washington Nationals are looking to add some pop to the middle of their lineup this offseason. They have already been connected to some of the top free agents on the market.
If they are unable to swing a deal with those players, pivoting to the trade market makes sense. The Nationals have a deep stable of young, talented players in the Major Leagues and in their prospect pipeline.
Parting with a few pieces to add a player of Bellinger’s caliber would make sense.
He would be a massive upgrade at first base and there are no money worries in Washington. They have cash to burn and a ton of money coming off the books with Joey Gallo, Patrick Corbin and Trevor Williams all hitting free agency.
Houston Astros
Like the Yankees, the Houston Astros are in wait-and-see mode with their own star free agent.
Third baseman Alex Bregman is the top of the class and will be pursued by a lot of teams, including some that need help at second base.
Their financials and what they have to spend elsewhere on the roster will be determined by how much money his next contract costs, if he comes back at all.
With a glaring hole at first base and the outfield, Bellinger is the perfect target for the Astros.
He would create a dangerous lefty trio with Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker, who are all in the prime of their careers.