Chicago Cubs Star Part of 'Worst Kept Secret' in Baseball at GM Meetings
The biggest decision for the Chicago Cubs this offseason wasn’t even one they had any say over.
Cody Bellinger, who signed a three-year, $80 million contract to return to the team last winter, had to make a decision about his player option.
Worth $27.5 million, his decision would impact how the offseason unfolded for the Cubs.
He exercised the option, opting into the deal instead of hitting the market again.
That has led to Chicago’s ownership tightening the reins on spending, as they are driving agents crazy with their lack of initiative to spend.
There was a lot of speculation the franchise was hoping he would decline the deal and enter free agency again. As the 2024 campaign moved along, it became evident that they didn’t need him as much as they originally thought when there was a clear need for Bellinger in the lineup when he signed the initial contract.
Pete Crow-Armstrong emerged as a reliable everyday option in center field and Michael Busch had a strong season as an everyday player at first base.
Those were the two positions Bellinger played the most, which has complicated his standing with the organization.
Not to mention, had he declined his player option, it would clear a ton of money off the salary cap, enabling them to spend elsewhere and address other needs.
That money can still be moved.
The Cubs could look to make a trade centered around the former MVP.
It is something that MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today has shared was the “worst-kept secret” in the sport that the team wants to move him.
“The worst-kept secret at the GM meetings was the Cubs offering Bellinger to anyone and everyone. So far, no team has expressed strong interest,” he wrote.
While he was solid in 2024, he didn’t come close to replicating the numbers he recorded in 2023, which led to him landing the multi-year deal.
But, it is his contract is a major deterrent in trade talks.
“Come on," one GM said via Nightengale, “who’s going to touch that contract? The risk is just too great for the production."
It is a valid concern for other teams to have.
In most situations, they would be better off spending money in free agency to sign a player since all that costs is cash, however, to land Bellinger, teams would have to part with an asset or two depending on how much of the salary Chicago eats.
In 2025, he is going to make $1.5 million more than Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper.
At the very least, he will earn $32.5 million through 2025 because of a $5 million buyout he has should he opt out of his 2026 deal.
If he opts in, he will earn $25 million in 2026, putting him at $52.5 million for the next two years.
That kind of commitment isn’t one many teams are going to be willing to make, as trade talks could drag on.
One team to keep an eye on is the New York Yankees.
They have reportedly set their sights on Bellinger as part of a contingency plan should Juan Soto leave them in free agency this offseason.