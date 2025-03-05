Addressing One Weakness Will Turn Chicago Cubs Reliever Into Dominant Star
One of the areas of their roster that the Chicago Cubs have focused a lot of attention and resources on over the last few months has been their bullpen.
The group of relief pitchers who were on the roster on Opening Day in 2024 looks nothing like what Craig Counsell is going to have at his disposal in 2025. Julian Merryweather is currently the only player who is projected to be a holdover from last year.
Two of the additions made this winter in trades, Eli Morgan and Cody Poteet, are not projected to make the roster. Poteet was already assigned to minor league camp this spring.
Ryan Pressly, who was acquired from the Houston Astros, is expected to take over as the team’s closer. He and Porter Hodge will likely operate late in games in tandem.
The addition of Ryan Brasier in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers gives the team another reliable veteran.
Their bullpen certainly looks to be in better shape heading into 2025, as it was a major letdown at points last year.
Part of the reason for the optimism is that there is good depth to work with in the minor leagues should a need arise during the season.
One of the players to keep an eye on who has the stuff to turn into a star is Daniel Palencia.
He has struggled at the Major League level with his chances thus far in 2023 and 2024. His biggest issue has been control, as he has walked 26 batters in 43 innings for a ghastly 5.4 BB/9.
In 2024, he issued 12 free passes in just 14.2 innings, a number that no pitcher will be able to overcome, consistently clogging the basepaths.
It has been an issue throughout his professional career, as the lowest BB/9 he has produced is 4.2.
However, the team needs to exhibit some patience as there is clearly talent to work with. There aren’t many pitchers who throw gas as consistently as Palencia, who has showcased legitimate strikeout potential with a 10.3 K/9 in the Major Leagues and 12.4 K/9 in the minors.
During exhibition games this spring, he is showing some nasty pitches that opponents are having issues handling.
In his most recent outing on Mar. 3 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Palencia recorded a proStuff+ score of 119 and a 0.0% barrel rate. His whiff percentage of 9.0% was shockingly low, but his pitches were dialed in.
He has a devastating four-seam fastball and slider combination that he seldomly works a cutter into as well.
All three pitches were working against the Diamondbacks, as he pitched 1.1 scoreless innings but still issued one walk.
In 4.1 innings this spring, he has walked two batters.
That is the final hurdle Palencia has to overcome. If he can find a way to hone his control and scale back the walks, he has the stuff to become a star relief pitcher.