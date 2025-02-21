WATCH: Chicago Cubs Pitcher Makes History With ABS Challenge in Spring Training Game
The Chicago Cubs kicked off their exhibition schedule on Thursday against the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
It was a preview of what will come once the regular season begins, as the teams will be facing off in the first series of the 2025 campaign in the MLB World Tour: Tokyo Series.
However, there is one massive difference between their matchup on Thursday and the impending one in March other than it being an exhibition; the ABS challenge system.
MLB has decided to implement the ball/strike challenge system in a Major League game for the first time during spring training. Five of the fields in Arizona and eight in Florida feature this technology.
60% of Grapefruit League games are going to have the ABS challenge system. It is only going to be present during spring training, as 2026 is the earliest it will be implemented during regular season and postseason games.
Once the Grapefruit League is over, players and coaches will be polled on the system to determine if it is something that will stick at the Major League level.
It has been used in the minor leagues for several years already.
No time was wasted for the ABS challenge system to be put to work.
Cubs pitcher Cody Poteet asked for a review in the bottom of the first inning during a Max Muncy at-bat on a fastball that was called a ball by home plate umpire Tony Randazzo which Poteet believed had caught a piece of the plate.
He made history when he tapped his head, indicating he would like a review, the first ever in a Major League game.
History was made again when the call was overturned to a strike, giving Poteet an 0-2 count against Muncy, who he eventually struck out.
"I was pretty positive it was strike and the umpire balled it," Muncy said afterward, via Jesse Rogers of ESPN. "I knew it was going to get overturned, and I went, 'Oh, man, I'm going to be the first one.' Great."
Poteet, who was acquired from the New York Yankees in an offseason trade centered around Cody Bellinger, has experience with the challenge system from his time in the minor leagues last year.
"I thought it caught a good part of the plate," he said. "So thought it was worth using one of them. It's nice to know that it was a strike and not to be the first one to get it wrong, I guess."
Later in the game, the first unsuccessful challenge was made by Chicago’s catcher Pablo Aliendo when he challenged a ball call that was upheld.
Those were the only two challenges in the game, below the average of four during its time in the minor leagues. The 50/50 ratio on upheld/overturned is right in line with the percentage over time in the minors as well.
It will interesting to see how the Major League players respond to what could be a huge change. Despite it going against him, it is something that Muncy is certainly intrigued by.
"I think the idea is very interesting of it to me," Muncy said. "I feel like you have to be a hundred percent certain to challenge."