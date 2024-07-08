All-Star Has Special Message For Chicago Cubs Fans
This has been a trying season for the Chicago Cubs and their fans. Even after taking two of three from the Los Angeles Angels at Wrigley Field over the weekend for their first series win since June 17-19, they're still seven games below .500 and mired in last place in the NL Central.
On the plus side, it hasn't been all bad for the Cubs. Several players have been bright spots so far, including rookie pitcher Shota Imanaga.
The 30-year-old lefty has excelled in his first MLB season after coming over from Japan, going 7-2 with a 3.16 ERA, a 1.11 WHIP and 92 strikeouts in 91 innings. For his efforts, he was named Chicago's lone All-Star representative on Sunday.
The Cubs later posted a special video message from Imanaga to Chicago fans via social media.
"Hey Cubs fans! I am very honored to be selected as an All-Star," Imanaga began. "Thank you for the constant loud cheering and support, whether I was pitching well or not. I am proud to represent the Cubs and I will do my best at the All-Star Game."
Imanaga has given Chicago fans plenty to cheer for this season. He's been spectacular at Wrigley Field, going 3-1 with a 3.40 ERA, a 1.03 WHIP and a 55/4 K/BB ratio in nine starts there thus far.
The first-time All-Star will make the trip to Arlington, Texas next week for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. Prior to departing, Imanaga will make at least one more start for the Cubs, as he's scheduled to face the Baltimore Orioles in Tuesday's series opener at Camden Yards.
He could also potentially fit in one more start versus the St. Louis Cardinals on the final day before the All-Star Break, but manager Craig Counsell may want to skip his regular turn there to give him some extended rest before the second half kicks off.