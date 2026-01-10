Cubs Notes: Latest On Bregman, Cabrera Trade, Power Rankings Drop & More

We're now one-third of the way through January, and the Cubs have finally made a significant move, trading Owen Caissie and two additional prospects to the Miami Marlins for up-and-coming hotshot Edward Cabrera.

Now that the team has seemingly fulfilled their offseason pitching staff goals, signing a new starter alongside a number of relievers, they have shifted their attention to a bat. The three players most often mentioned include outfielder Cody Bellinger, shortstop Bo Bichette, and third baseman Alex Bregman.

With plenty of funds left to close a deal, are the Cubs willing to pull the trigger and make a splash in the free agent market?

Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here's the latest Cubs news and notes to catch up on.

Cubs notes

Cubs Drop In Midwinter Power Rankings Despite Cabrera Trade - Back in early November, ESPN released their "way-too-early" power rankings, with the Cubs landing at #6. Since then, the team has rebuilt its bullpen and just this week made a major splash trading for Edward Cabrera.

Cabrera cost the Cubs Owen Caissie plus two additional prospects. But despite the move, the Cubs still dropped in the latest power rankings, falling three places to number nine.

Craig Counsell | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Latest Alex Bregman Updates Have Cubs Among Top Suitors - The Cubs still appear to be among the top suitors for Alex Bregman for a variety of reasons, but they do have stiff competition from some major competitors. That said, the shifting landscape for Bregman might have just turned in the Cubs' favor.

Cubs Insider Reveals Team's Preference In Star Outfielder Pursuit - Bruce Levine recently appeared on the Mully and Haugh Morning Show and spoke about the team reuniting with a former star outfielder.

If you're wondering if he was referring to Kyle Tucker or Cody Bellinger, he revealed that the Cubs do indeed prefer Bellinger, and the article delves deeper into why that's the case.

Kyle Tucker | David Banks-Imagn Images

Who The Cubs Should Target Between Bellinger And Bregman - The Cubs need to add a bat before the season arrives, but if it comes down to Cody Bellinger or Alex Bregman, who should they choose?

Ultimately, there are clear reasons that Bellinger should be the main target over Bregman. First, they already know what they are getting with Bellinger. Second, Matt Shaw is poised for a breakout season. And third, the Edward Cabrera trade thinned their outfield options.

Jameson Taillon Joins Growing List Of Cubs Set For World Baseball Classic - Jameson Taillon became the latest Cub to announce he'll take part in the World Baseball Classic, and he'll do it for Team Canada. While Taillon was born in the United States, his parents are both Canadian, which allows him to play for the team.

Jameson Taillon | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

