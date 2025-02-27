All-Star Slugger Impressed With New Chicago Cubs Teammates at Spring Training
Justin Turner has been around a long time.
This year marks his 17th Major League season, and the Chicago Cubs are his seventh team -- including his fifth in the last four years.
That means Turner's been in a lot of different MLB clubhouses over the course of his career, including a World Series-winning one with the 2020 Los Angeles Dodgers.
He knows what a winning team and culture looks, feels and sounds like.
Accordingly, it's encouraging the Cubs have already made such a good first impression on him.
After only a few weeks with the team at spring training, Turner was already singing his new teammates' praises in an interview with Marquee Sports Network.
"It's just a good baseball group, man," Turner said. "A lot of guys that love the game, love talking the game, love practicing, wanting to get better. So that's always nice to be around."
While Chicago's players are talented and knowledgeable, they're also willing to improve and get better every day.
"You don't have guys in here that think they've got it all figured out," Turner said. "Everyone's curious. Everyone wants to get better every single day, and the baseball conversations have been off the charts so far."
At 40 years old, Turner is one of the oldest and most experienced players in MLB. He's also played multiple positions, so he can be a wealth of information and a valuable resource for younger players.
The two-time All-Star has tons of postseason experience and has spent the bulk of his career in the National League, which should come in handy if the Cubs take the next step this year and reach the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
The 2017 NLCS MVP has proven he can handle the bright lights of October, batting .270/.370/.460 with 13 home runs and 42 RBI in 86 playoff games.
After signing Turner to a one-year, $6 million deal in late February, Chicago is counting on him to be a veteran presence and leader in the clubhouse.
It's also hoping to squeeze a bit more juice out of his bat, which produced a .259/.354/.383 slash line, 11 homers and 55 RBI with the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners last year.
In return, Turner will try to get the Cubs over the hump and potentially add another World Series ring to his impressive resume.
He's already flourished for big-market teams like the Dodgers, New York Mets and Boston Red Sox, so playing in Chicago shouldn't be an issue for him.