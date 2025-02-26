Chicago Cubs Legend Rejoins Team at Spring Training for First Time in Decades
Tuesday was a great day for the Chicago Cubs. Not only did they beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 in their spring training game (improving to 6-0 in the process), but they also had a special guest on the bench.
For the first time in over two decades, Sammy Sosa returned to the Cubs dugout.
Sosa, who last played for Chicago in 2004 and retired after the 2007 campaign with the Texas Rangers, finally made amends with the Cubs during the offseason after formally apologizing for his PED-related "mistakes" during his playing career.
That opened the door for a reunion with his former team, which welcomed him back with open arms during Cubs Convention and promptly invited him to spring training along with other franchise icons.
The 56-year-old looked thrilled to be back on Tuesday, high-fiving and hugging everyone in Chicago's dugout. He was also spotted giving hitting advice to several Cubs players on the bench, including Vidal Bruján, who promptly homered after talking with Sosa.
Sosa smashed 609 home runs (ninth all-time) during his career, so he knows what he's talking about.
Sosa discussed his emotional return with Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network during the game, revealing what his guidance was.
"Just a couple of tips. Make sure that they keep their head right there. Some of them just fly (open) too quickly," Sosa said. "I try to pretty much speak to them mentally. When you do that mentally, I can help them."
While Sosa noted that much has changed at spring training and around the game since he retired, he's happy and grateful to be back with the Cubs after so many years away from the team.
Sosa made a lot of memories and fans during his 13 seasons with Chicago from 1992-2004, especially during his epic home run chase with St. Louis Cardinals slugger Mark McGwire during the summer of 1998. Both men shattered Roger Maris' 37-year-old Major League record of 61, with McGwire finishing at 70 and Sosa tallying 66.
It was Sosa who took home NL MVP honors that year, however, after leading the Cubs to the playoffs. He later topped 60 homers in 1999 and 2001 as well, becoming the only player ever with three 60-homer campaigns.
After 18 seasons as one of the best home run hitters in MLB history, Sosa has plenty of batting knowledge and wisdom. It's good that the Cubs are finally letting him share it with them.