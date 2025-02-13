Multiple Chicago Cubs Stars Are Featured Inside Top 100 Player Rankings
Coming off back-to-back 83-win seasons, the Chicago Cubs are built to contend again in 2025.
After trading for All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker this winter, the Cubs have the talent to make the playoffs and potentially win their first division title since 2020.
Chicago has stars all over the diamond, boasting elite talent in the infield, outfield and on the mound.
Not surprisingly, MLB Network has a whopping six Cubs players in its Top 100 player rankings for 2025.
Tucker rates the highest at No. 14. Despite being limited to just 78 games last year due to injuries, he's one of the game's best all-around players when healthy.
The 28-year-old slugger is coming off three straight All-Star appearances with the Houston Astros, He's also a Gold Glove winner with a 30/30 season and a World Series title under his belt, so he should be able to replace Cody Bellinger's production and then some.
Chicago's ace, Shota Imanaga, is the team's top-ranked pitcher at No. 64. The Japanese southpaw is coming off a stellar rookie season where he went 15-3 with a 2.91 ERA, a 1.92 WHIP and the best K/BB ratio (6.21) in the National League.
Last year will be tough to top, but there's a chance Imanaga could be even better this season after having a full year to adjust to the Major Leagues.
Imanaga's countryman, Seiya Suzuki, rates No. 73. He's improved his WAR and OPS in all three of his Major League seasons since debuting in 2022, emerging as an All-Star-caliber player.
Another lefty hurler, Justin Steele, ranks No. 88. He was an All-Star in 2023 and has had an ERA below 3.20 in each of the last three seasons, making him one of the more consistent pitchers in the league.
Ian Happ checks in at No. 92 after another strong showing in left field. The former All-Star has won three straight Gold Glove awards and set career-highs in several offensive categories last year, including home runs (25), RBI (86) and runs (89).
Last but not least, shortstop Dansby Swanson cracks the list at No. 93. While 2024 was a down season at the plate for him, he was still worth 4.0 WAR thanks to his excellent fielding and solid hitting.
Swanson had back-to-back All-Star appearances and Gold Glove awards in 2022 and 2023, so Chicago is hoping he can bounce back at the dish this year.
The Cubs may not be as star-studded as the Los Angeles Dodgers, but they've assembled a strong core that should be able to compete for a division title in 2025.