Another Chicago Cubs Pitcher Leaves Game Early With Apparent Injury
On the heels of the Chicago Cubs learning that their star rookie, Ben Brown, would miss more time that initially expected with his neck issue, they saw another one of their pitchers go down.
With the Cubs back in Wrigley Field, they needed a big performance from their team in the opener of a three-game slate against their division rival St. Louis Cardinals that is followed by six more home contests.
This will be an important stretch and Jordan Wicks was handed the ball to get things going on a strong note.
He had started one game since being activated exactly a week ago following his stint on the injured list that lasted over a month because of a forearm strain.
Now, he could be missing more time.
Wicks left the game on Friday early with an issue that manager Craig Counsell is calling an oblique injury.
"He felt it pretty good, so we'll just have to see what the doctors say after the game where we're at," the skipper told Marquee Sports Network's live broadcast in an exhasherbated fashion.
It's hard not to feel that way.
The coaching staff and front office has had to rotate multiple players across their different rosters because of injuries, and it's been hard for this group to establish a rhythm.
Coming into the year, Wicks was projected to be an important contributor, having put together a fantastic showing in his rookie season where he posted a 4.85 ERA that was only ballooned to that point following a tough final outing to close the year.
Like Counsell said, they'll have to wait until after the game to see how much time Wicks will miss, if any.
But this is the last thing they wanted to have happen, especially with another one of their young stars already on the shelf.