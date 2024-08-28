Atlanta Braves Ace ‘Makes Sense’ for Chicago Cubs in Offseason
The Chicago Cubs aren't quite out of it, currently 5.5 games out in the National League Wild Card. However, with how they've played for much of the campaign, it feels safe to say the Cubs won't make the playoffs.
They haven't proven to be a worthy team for 90% of the season, so it's tough to expect anything else out of them at this point.
It's the harsh reality about a year that's been one to forget.
Their schedule gives them an opportunity, which is all they can ask for. If they don't accomplish that, however, expect massive changes in the offseason. Even if they do, there should be plenty of movement.
Heading into the offseason, it's simple for Chicago. If Jed Hoyer doesn't make the moves to improve this roster into a World Series-contending team, he likely won't have a job. It's unfortunate to say that, but it's the reality of the situation.
His offseason in 2023-24 was inexcusable.
It's always tough to blame one person for the lack of success a team finds, and it's also possible that a higher-up is telling Hoyer that he can't spend a certain amount of money. If that's the case, that's even more disappointing than things may seem.
However, if he has the green light to spend as much as he wants in free agency, there will be many players on the market who can help the Cubs.
One of those will be left-handed pitcher Max Fried. The Atlanta Braves ace has been one of the better pitchers in the league throughout the past few years and should get a healthy amount of money in free agency.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report predicted he'll be one of 10 players playing for a new team in 2025. He named Chicago as a potential suitor for his services.
"Atlanta president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos has let most star players who look to maximize their value in free agency—Josh Donaldson, Freddie Freeman and Swanson—depart. Fried could be next if he doesn't want to take a hometown discount. Among the teams that could make sense as suitors are the Yankees, Orioles, Astros, Cubs, Mets and Dodgers."
Fried is a two-time All-Star, World Series champion, and has posted five straight campaigns with an ERA of 3.50 or below.
Statistically, this has been the worst season of his career since 2020.
However, his 3.50 ERA isn't too concerning.
His best year came in 2022 when he threw 185 1/3 innings and struck out 170 hitters while posting a 2.48 ERA.