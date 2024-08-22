Insider Questions How Much More Patience Chicago Cubs Have with Jed Hoyer
The chances of the Chicago Cubs heading in a different direction from Jed Hoyer in the offseason seem likely. Although it's uncertain if that'll be the case, it'd be a warranted decision from the Cubs.
To put things lightly, he hasn't done enough during his time as the president of baseball operations. In fact, there's been a lot that he's done wrong.
There have been some good things that have happened in Chicago over the past few years. Mostly, prospects.
Frankly, prospects are exactly that. While they look awesome in the minor leagues and hope to contribute at the big league level one day, it's all about what happens at Wrigley Field.
The question for the Cubs is how much more could he have done. Sure, they can look at some of the decisions he made or didn't make in the offseason and trade deadline, but if he has somebody higher than him saying he can't spend a certain amount of money, Hoyer is handcuffed.
It's uncertain if that's what's going on, but there's certainly a chance it is.
Will Leitch of MLB.com questions Hoyer and how much longer he has left with the team, which is a fair point to bring up with their struggles.
"Like the Cardinals, the Cubs were built to appease an increasingly frustrated fanbase heading into 2024. They brought in Craig Counsell to manage, they brought back Cody Bellinger, they signed Shota Imanaga. But it just hasn’t come together for the Cubs this year in a way that is increasingly frustrating the Wrigley faithful.
"One does have to wonder how much patience is left for president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer. There is some good young talent here, and more coming. But when the team traded away all those stars from the 2016 team, Cubs fans were promised that good times were on the way. They’re still not here yet."
Perhaps ownership will give him one more season to put a contending team together in Chicago, but if that doesn't work out again, it'd be another missed opportunity.
When they entered the year, the hope was for them to be one of the best teams in the National League. Winning the division seemed like the bare minimum, and now, they're struggling just to make the postseason.
There's still time for them to make the playoffs, but things have to change, and they need to change fast. 5.5 games out in the NL Wild Card, it'll take a huge next month and a half to secure a playoff spot.
If not, changes could be on the way.