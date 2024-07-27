Atlanta Braves Named Possible Trade Destination for Cubs Star Shortstop
The Chicago Cubs are heading into what could be a very busy weekend ahead of the MLB trade deadline. With the possibility that they could turn into sellers, there are many players who are waiting to hear what their fate will be.
Jed Hoyer hinted that the team would be open to selling. At the very least, they won't be trading for players to help them win exclusive during the 2024 season.
There is still a chance that the Cubs could try to buy talent that is under contract past the 2024 season. However, it's much more likely that they'd be willing to sell veteran players and look to re-tool for the future.
One player to keep a very close eye on ahead of the deadline is star second baseman Nico Hoerner. While he is likely a player that Chicago would like to keep for the future, teams around the league will come calling with aggressive offers.
If the Cubs are open to the idea of trading Hoerner, a team that could be interested is the Atlanta Braves.
NBC Sports Chicago mentioned Hoerner as a potential trade candidate. They also suggested the Braves as a potential destination.
"The Atlanta Braves just lost Ozzie Albies for at least two months, and while they did call up Nacho Alvarez Jr., Hoerner could be an intriguing addition to the squad as well."
During the 2024 season, Hoerner's numbers have been lower than expected. So have the rest of the players on the team to be honest.
He has played in 96 games so far this season, batting .254/.332/.347. In addition to that slashline, he has hit four home runs and chipped in 30 RBI, while also stealing 14 bases.
At 27 years old, Hoerner still has many prime years ahead of him. He is also under contract for two more years following the 2024 season.
Atlanta would like to work their way back into serious contention in the National League. Acquiring a talent like Hoerner would be a big step towards that goal.
Expect to hear plenty of rumors surrounding both the Braves and Chicago ahead of the deadline. They are on different sides of the table, with the Cubs likely selling and Atlanta buying.
Perhaps they could come together on a major trade involving Hoerner as the centerpiece.