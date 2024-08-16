Can Chicago Cubs Rebound from Three-Game Skid on Friday vs. Blue Jays?
The Chicago Cubs were hoping to steal a game or two from the Cleveland Guardians in their last series. Unfortunately, they ended up losing all three games and getting swept.
As the Cubs attempt to make a seemingly improbable run down the stretch of the regular season to get into the playoffs, they need to start winning big.
With just 40 games remaining in the regular season for Chicago, they hold a 59-63 record. They are currently 5.5 games out of the NL Wild Card race.
Now, they are focused on their upcoming series against the Toronto Blue Jays. They have to find a way to at least take two out of the three games.
It will all start this afternoon at 2:20 p.m. EST.
Craig Counsell will give the starting nod to 34-year-old veteran pitcher Kyle Hendricks. That is a cause for concern for Cubs fans.
Hendricks, while being a longtime fan favorite, has been bad this season. He has looked like age is catching up to him very quickly.
On the season, Hendricks has started in 16 games and played in 21. He was removed from his starting role briefly earlier in the season. Hendricks has compiled a 3-10 record to go along with a 6.60 ERA, a 1.45 WHIP, a 2.4 K/BB ratio, and 91.1 innings pitched.
For the Blue Jays, 27-year-old Yariel Rodriguez will be the starting pitcher. He has gone 1-5 this season to go along with a 3.60 ERA, a 1.30 WHIP, a 2.1 K/BB ratio, and 50.0 innings pitched.
Hopefully, Hendricks will be able to turn back the clock a bit this afternoon. Not long ago, he was an elite starting pitcher. He has shown some flashes of that player this season, but not many.
Offensively, Chicago will need its lineup to step up. When the offense plays up to its full potential, they can produce huge run production. That will be needed in this series.
While there is still a chance that the Cubs could work their way into the playoff picture, they will need to start stringing wins together. That needs to start today.
Make sure to tune in this afternoon to see if Chicago can pick up a big win and help keep their postseason dreams alive.