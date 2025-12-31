Cubs’ Potential Next Big Thing In Outfield Set To Debut In Minor Leagues

One can’t argue with the outfielders the Chicago Cubs have acquired and developed lately.

Pete-Crow Armstrong has MVP-level talent. The Cubs didn’t draft him, but were smart enough to get him from the New York Mets in the Javier Baez trade. Owen Caissie was a second-round pick in 2020, and he made his MLB debut last season. He’s the No.1 prospect in the Cubs’ system. And the Cubs nailed it with left fielder Ian Happ in the first round of the 2015 draft.

The jury is out on Kevin Alcántara, who was acquired in the Anthony Rizzo trade in 2021. But he’s undeniably talented.

Chicago can even take partial responsibility for Cam Smith, who is now the Astros’ starting right fielder. He made his MLB debut last season after he was moved to Houston in the Kyle Tucker trade. The Cubs selected him in the first round in 2024.

The takeaway is that the Cubs know how to identify outfield talent. The next big outfield prospect in the system could be last year’s first-round pick, Ethan Conrad, who will make his professional debut in 2026 per MLB.com.

Ethan Conrad As Rising Cubs Prospect

Conrad is already well thought of in prospect circles. MLB Pipeline has him as Chicago’s No. 6 prospect. Chicago selected him in the first round of last year’s draft and paid him a $3.5 million signing bonus.

But the Cubs didn’t play the Wake Forest product in the minors last season due to shoulder surgery. His progress will be closely monitored in 2026. It’s not clear where he’ll start the season, though for now, he is assigned to the Cubs’ Arizona Complex League team.

Chicago Cubs’ 2025 first-round pick Ethan Conrad posted a clip on Instagram of him getting some work in at the batting cage 👀



Conrad posted a 167 wRC+ in 21 games with Wake Forest this year before undergoing shoulder surgery. pic.twitter.com/ElBH4RWXeM — Jacob Zanolla (@jacobzanolla) December 28, 2025

He only got to play in 21 games for the Demon Deacons before the injury and the ensuing surgery. But his numbers were intriguing. He slashed .372/.495/.744 with a 1.238 OPS, including seven home runs and 27 RBI. That was his only season in the ACC. Before that, he played two seasons at Marist.

With the Red Foxes, he led the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in extra-base hits and was named first-team all-MAAC in 2023. He slashed .320/.371/.442 with three home runs and 32 RBI. He improved in his sophomore season in 2024, as he slashed .389/.467/.704 with nine home runs and 52 RBI.

He spent one summer in the Cape Cod League, which is a nod to how respected he was as a prospect. He played for Bourne and slashed .385/.433.486 with two home runs and 19 RBI in 30 games. That was a springboard into Wake Forest.

Now, the Cubs are hoping a fully-healed Conrad can take a big jump in 2026.

