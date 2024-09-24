Can Former Chicago Cubs Ace Bounce Back From Career-Worst Season?
Now that the Chicago Cubs have been eliminated from playoff contention, many of their fans and players are just waiting for the season to end.
One player who isn't, however, is longtime Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks.
Now in his 11th MLB season, Hendricks has deteriorated rapidly this season. The 34-year-old right-hander -- who won an ERA title and World Series with Chicago in 2016 -- has endured the worst season of his career, going 4-12 with a 6.28 ERA, a 1.51 WHIP and -1.8 WAR.
Hendricks' sudden transformation from a quality starting pitcher into one of the worst pitchers in baseball is a big reason why the Cubs aren't playing in October this year.
Unfortunately for him, his down year couldn't have come at a worse time. His contract is up at the end of the season and he may not get much interest on the open market this winter -- especially from Chicago, which needs to reboot after missing the playoffs for the fourth year in a row.
Despite the disappointing team and personal results this year, Hendricks still has a strong passion for the game and is eager to get to work this offseason.
"I love baseball, I just love playing, so I'm going to put some time in the offseason," Hendricks said prior to Monday's 6-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. "Just want to get back to being me and, you know, competing and doing what I need to do on the field."
In Hendricks' defense, most of his struggles occurred early in the season. He had a 10.16 ERA through the end of May but has improved significantly over the last few months following a brief stint in the bullpen. From the beginning of June through Sept. 15, he was 4-7 with a 4.52 ERA, a 4.45 FIP and a 1.31 WHIP -- not great, but not terrible, either.
If Hendricks can replicate or improve on those numbers next year, he could still be a decent back-end starter or long reliever. Teams are always looking for pitching depth, and someone might be willing to scoop him up on a cheap one-year deal.
In the meantime, Hendricks will have one last chance to make his case this weekend against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field. If he can end his season on a high note, it could serve as a final reminder that he still has something left in the tank.