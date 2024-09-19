Chicago Cubs Manager Trolled By Brewers Fans After Humiliating Loss
It's been a tough year for Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell.
After nine seasons of managing the Milwaukee Brewers, Counsell left the Brewers last offseason to a sign a five-year, $40 million contract with the Cubs, becoming the highest-paid manager in MLB history.
A high salary brings high expectations, however, and Counsell failed to meet them this season.
Chicago faded after a fast start, enduring a horrific 22-39 stretch from late April to early July that essentially doomed its season. The Cubs spent much of the summer in last place and are all but certain to miss the playoffs despite rebounding in the second half.
Chicago's disappointing campaign continued this week as the club lost its second straight series to a sub-.500 team, dropping two of three at home to the Oakland A's after losing two of three to the Colorado Rockies over the weekend.
Even worse for Counsell, the Cubs' 5-3 loss to the A's on Wednesday clinched the NL Central for his old team. Brewers fans responded by trolling their former manager on social media, thanking him for helping Milwaukee win its second straight division title after his bullpen blew a 3-1 lead.
The Brewers didn't skip a beat without Counsell, cruising to the NL Central crown in their first season under new manager Pat Murphy. They were the first team in baseball to clinch their division and are the only first-place team with a double-digit lead in the standings.
Chicago did its part to help Milwaukee win the flag. Counsell struggled against his old squad, losing the season series 8-5. The Cubs also slumped in September, squandering their slim chances of catching the Brewers by going 7-9 over their last 16 games.
Milwaukee is moving on to the playoffs, while Chicago will likely be watching at home for the fourth straight October. That will be a tough pill for Counsell to swallow, especially if his old team wins the World Series without him.