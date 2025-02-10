Chicago Cubs ‘20-Homer Upside’ Prospect Will Be Atop Ranks in No Time
Anyone who is a fan of the Chicago Cubs has to be excited about the direction in which the franchise is heading.
It would be nice to see the team spend a little more in free agency as they have no qualms about skipping the top tiers and heading right for depth additions even early in the process.
But, there is no denying that the team has improved ahead of the 2025 campaign and should be viewed as the favorites in the National League Central. Some of that is by default as none of their other rivals made concerted efforts to spend money or upgrade their rosters, either.
Part of the reason that the Cubs' outlook is so good is that the pieces are in place for them to sustain winning.
If they can work out a long-term agreement with their new star right fielder, Kyle Tucker, that outlook will improve even more.
Acquired from the Houston Astros in a shocking trade, the price wasn’t very cheap. Included in the deal was one of Chicago’s top prospects, third baseman Cam Smith.
If the develops as projected and Tucker turns out to be only a one-year rental, many analysts will pan this trade for the Cubs.
However, they were comfortable making the deal because they have so many highly-touted prospects knocking on the door of the Major Leagues that finding a spot for all of them in the lineup will be virtually impossible.
Smith’s position at third base is about to be taken by Matt Shaw, the team’s highest-rated prospect who will have every opportunity in spring training to lock down the job.
Outfielder Kevin Alcantara is another name to watch after he made his MLB debut near the end of 2024. Pitcher Cade Horton has immense upside as well.
Even without Smith in the organization, Chicago has seven players who landed on the top 100 of MLB’s prospect pipeline.
The last player to sneak onto the list at No. 97 was middle infielder Jefferson Rojas, whom the writers over at MLB.com believe will become the team’s No. 1 rated prospect in 2027.
The Cubs saw enough in him as an international prospect in 2022 to sign him to a $1 million deal. His bat was thought to be advanced for his age and he proved that to be correct with a slash line of .303/.391/.407 in his professional debut at the Dominican Summer League later that year.
Rojas has continued moving along the system, playing in A-Ball in 2023 and High-A in 2024. Despite being the second-youngest player to qualify in the Midwest League at 19 years old, he more than held his own.
“Rojas makes consistent contact, offers 20-homer upside and should be a dependable shortstop,” as written over at MLB.com.
In 419 plate appearances, he had a .245/.310/.336 slash line with six home runs, 10 doubles, three triples and 21 stolen bases. A 15.3% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate are strong numbers with everything considered.
That power potential the scouts have hinted at should start to shine through more in 2025 as he grows into his body and continues his development.
Rojas is worth keeping an eye on, as a promotion to Double-A should not be far away.