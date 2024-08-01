Chicago Cubs Accomplish Something Not Done Since 2010 in Huge Win
The Chicago Cubs entered the trade deadline looking to improve their team for the 2025 season. After making a few moves to do so, the Cubs front office has to be feeling good about what they were able to accomplish.
While more could've been done, and one could argue that they should've sold a couple of pieces that they didn't, the organization is in a better position right now than they were in just 48 hours ago.
No matter what they did at the deadline, the reality of the situation is that the moves they make in the offseason are going to control how they play next year. If they take the same approach they did last winter, there's a chance that Chicago is going to be in a similar position to the one they're in right now.
For parts of this campaign, they've proven they could be a team that plays above-average baseball. However, they haven't consistently shown that for much of the year, which has caused some of the struggles everybody has seen out of this group.
Their 52-58 record is certainly inexcusable, and being 6.5 games out of the final National League Wild Card spot is a major issue, but it's unfair to say they're out of the playoff picture just yet.
With a massive win on Wednesday night, defeating the Cincinnati Reds 13-4, perhaps this could be the start of the Cubs playing better baseball.
And not only did they have an impressive win against the Reds, but they also did something they've only done six times in franchise history, and for the first time since 2010, according to Meghan Montemurro of The Chicago Tribune.
"The Cubs hit 9 doubles tonight, one shy of their franchise record, in a 13-4 win over the Reds. It's the 6th time the Cubs have hit that many in a game, last happening on Aug. 30, 2010."
Even if they don't make the postseason, which is how it looks as it currently stands, there are plenty of ways to show the fanbase they should be excited for next season, something they accomplished on Wednesday night.
Everything should be focused on improvements right now for this ball club, as Chicago's front office needs to see who they should be keeping around.
It'll be interesting to see how the remainder of the year plays out, but this was a step in the right direction.
It's possible this team starts to play better since players don't have to worry about being traded, so don't be surprised if that happens.