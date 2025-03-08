Chicago Cubs Ace Eyes Conquering Challenging Ballpark During Japan Series
The Chicago Cubs are just days away from heading to Japan for their Tokyo Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers from March 18-19.
Starting pitcher Shota Imanaga is prepared for a special start to another fantastic year.
Imanaga, who was scouted by the Cubs while playing in Nippon Professional Baseball and the World Baseball Classic, returns to his home country with a chance to further blossom is already sterling Major League Baseball career.
Chicago will face the Dodgers in the Tokyo Dome, a setting Imanaga has had his battles with in the past. And it's pretty obvious he has developed sort of a love-hate relationship with the ballpark, per Patrick Mooney of The Athletic.
“I’m not sure on the numbers,” Imanaga said through his interpreter, “but I think I’ve given up pretty big home runs there.”
Imanaga may have his own personal recollection of his eight years with Yokohama, but it was good enough to land a four-year, $53 million contract with the Cubs.
As a result, he nearly brought in NL Rookie of the Year and Cy Young awards to the franchise this past season before coming up short, but he was named an All-Star.
Chicago got everything they bargained for when Imanaga made his spring training debut on March 4.
The 31-year-old lefty was dealing from the start, striking out three batters in the first inning. In the 16-1 victory over the San Diego Padres, Imanaga allowed just two hits in four innings with zero walks allowed.
Fans were able to catch a glimpse of what the lineup is going to look like on most days at Wrigley Field in the upcoming season.
Perhaps more importantly, they got to see once again what Imanaga is capable of on the mound and how he hasn't missed a beat since his masterful rookie campaign in 2024.
Cubs manager Craig Counsell has marveled at Imanaga's talent, and he's confident that there's plenty more to come when the team begins the Tokyo Series.
“The reason that Japanese players are getting a lot of attention,” Imanaga said, “is because of all the players in the past that came before us who created this path for all the Japanese players. We’re walking on their history. So I want to say thank you to all of them.”
Imanaga is motivated, and eager for the opportunity.
There's no doubt that he will be prepared to handle the reigning World Series champs in his first official 2025 start.