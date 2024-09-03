Inside The Cubs

Chicago Cubs Ace Gets Scratched From Start in 'Must-Win' Game

The Chicago Cubs will be shorthanded in their important matchup on Tuesday as their playoff hopes hang by a thread.

Brad Wakai

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele (35) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele (35) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Entering Monday, the Chicago Cubs were one of the hottest teams in the league who have been absolutely thrashing their competition by putting up a gaudy amount of runs.

Facing the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-game set coming off a huge sweep against them just a week ago, putting together a good performance at home would go a long way in helping their playoff chances with under a month left in the regular season.

Unfortunately, things turned into a disaster for the Cubs as they completely collapsed late in the contest by giving up five runs in the eighth and ninth inning that gave away their 3-0 lead.

Because of that, Chicago is now 3.5 games behind the final Wild Card spot.

Things won't get easier for them on Tuesday as they get set to face rookie phenom Paul Skenes, but they at least were going to counter with their own ace Justin Steele.

Well, that's not the case anymore.

Meghan Montemurro of The Chicago-Tribune reported Steele has been scratched from his start because of elbow soreness, so they are turning to Kyle Hendricks to take his place.

The Cubs star left-hander has been able to put together another good year when he's been on the mound healthy, sitting with a 3.09 ERA through his 22 starts this season. Not having him for this pivotal matchup is a huge blow as they need to win as many games as possible to put pressure on the teams in front of them.

Hendricks has been maligned throughout this campaign with a career high 6.75 ERA, and after a stretch of June where he was putting up consistent outings coming out of the bullpen, his return to the starting rotation has seen his numbers become inflated once again.

The hope is Chicago's offense can carry them to victory, but that is going to be difficult against the megatalent that is Skenes.

This was a great opportunity for the Cubs to pay off their hot stretch in August by continuing to play well in September, but if they drop the first two against the Pirates, then their playoff chances could have gone out the window.

Published
Brad Wakai

BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently is the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. He is also a contributor at FanSided, writing about the Philadelphia 76ers for The Sixers Sense. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News