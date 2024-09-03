Chicago Cubs Ace Gets Scratched From Start in 'Must-Win' Game
Entering Monday, the Chicago Cubs were one of the hottest teams in the league who have been absolutely thrashing their competition by putting up a gaudy amount of runs.
Facing the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-game set coming off a huge sweep against them just a week ago, putting together a good performance at home would go a long way in helping their playoff chances with under a month left in the regular season.
Unfortunately, things turned into a disaster for the Cubs as they completely collapsed late in the contest by giving up five runs in the eighth and ninth inning that gave away their 3-0 lead.
Because of that, Chicago is now 3.5 games behind the final Wild Card spot.
Things won't get easier for them on Tuesday as they get set to face rookie phenom Paul Skenes, but they at least were going to counter with their own ace Justin Steele.
Well, that's not the case anymore.
Meghan Montemurro of The Chicago-Tribune reported Steele has been scratched from his start because of elbow soreness, so they are turning to Kyle Hendricks to take his place.
The Cubs star left-hander has been able to put together another good year when he's been on the mound healthy, sitting with a 3.09 ERA through his 22 starts this season. Not having him for this pivotal matchup is a huge blow as they need to win as many games as possible to put pressure on the teams in front of them.
Hendricks has been maligned throughout this campaign with a career high 6.75 ERA, and after a stretch of June where he was putting up consistent outings coming out of the bullpen, his return to the starting rotation has seen his numbers become inflated once again.
The hope is Chicago's offense can carry them to victory, but that is going to be difficult against the megatalent that is Skenes.
This was a great opportunity for the Cubs to pay off their hot stretch in August by continuing to play well in September, but if they drop the first two against the Pirates, then their playoff chances could have gone out the window.