Chicago Cubs Ace Placed on Injured List Despite 'Good' MRI Results
While their chances are slim, the Chicago Cubs are still fighting for their playoff lives after sitting 4.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot in the National League.
Losing the past two contests against the Pittsburgh Pirates was something they couldn't afford to do when trying to chase down the red-hot New York Mets in front of them and the Atlanta Braves who currently hold onto the third position.
Tuesday's game was a difficult one from the jump as it was revealed their ace Justin Steele had been scratched from the start with elbow inflammation.
Besides the unfortunate timing when factoring in what that meant for the Cubs in the immediate aftermath, long-term concerns were also on the table as any severe injury could have impacted his availability for next season.
But, Steele shared he got "good news" from his MRI that revealed no structural damage per Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network, and that he was confident he would pitch again this year.
Well, something must have changed because it was reported by Maddie Lee of The Chicago Sun-Times that Chicago is putting him on the 15-day injured list with what is being deemed left flexor tendinitis.
With that designation, Steele's season is likely over as he wouldn't be eligible to return until Sept. 19 at the earliest.
That's a huge blow to the Cubs as they attempt to pull off an incredible turnaround and get themselves into the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
This will be his second stint on the IL this year after he suffered a hamstring injury on Opening Day that sidelined him until May 6.