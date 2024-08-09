Chicago Cubs Ace Viewed As 'Most Likely' Player to Be Traded in Offseason
The Chicago Cubs have started to play better over the past few games, winning three of their last four. While that's not exactly the most impressive thing in the world, it's an improvement compared to what the team has shown for most of the year.
It's unlikely that the Cubs will make the postseason this season, but if they can build into 2025, it'll be a step in the right direction. At the very least, Chicago has to show some sort of life; otherwise, major changes will have to be made. Given how bad this campaign has gone, major changes should probably be made regardless of the outcome, but some players are simply fighting for a spot on the roster next year right now.
Jed Hoyer indicated that the Cubs plan on competing in 2025. Whether that plays out or not remains to be seen, but that's the goal. It always should be, but it's a positive sign that he indicated that before the trade deadline. Some of the moves he made during the deadline also indicated his willingness to improve the roster.
Hoyer should be on the hot seat for some of the moves he made in the offseason, or better yet, the lack thereof. However, he has a chance to save his job if he can surround some of these core pieces with talent.
Nothing will be off the table, and that's why Zachary D. Rymer or Bleacher Report believes they could move a veteran pitcher. He looked at one player from each team likely to be traded in the offseason, listing right-hander Jameson Taillon for Chicago.
"Though the Cubs apparently never approached Taillon, who has a 10-team no-trade clause, about any possible deals, he was one of the more notable hurlers whose name was making the rounds ahead of the deadline.
"There would be some sense in putting him back out there this winter. Even with Kyle Hendricks' contract due to expire, they'll have Justin Steele, Shōta Imanaga, Javier Assad, Jordan Wicks, Ben Brown and top prospect Cade Horton among their rotation options for 2025."
Taillon was viewed as one of the top trade assets on the market just a week ago, but he didn't get moved. That could've been due to his massive four-year, $68 million contract.
Given that issue, there's a good chance that the Cubs will face the same issue in the offseason. However, he's having a great year, posting a 3.25 ERA in 110 2/3 innings pitched. If a contending team is looking for a veteran right-hander, he might be one of the better on the trade market if they go down that road again.