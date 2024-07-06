Chicago Cubs Add Another Catching Option After Signing Veteran Journeyman
One of the biggest stories surrounding the Chicago Cubs has been the lack of production from their catcher position all season long.
Miguel Amaya was expected to take the next step in his career after getting moved into the starting role with Yan Gomes backing him up. That was not the case and it ultimately resulted in the Cubs having to move on from the veteran Gomes and bring in Tomas Nido to shake things up.
The former New York Mets catcher has never been known to be an offensive threat, so there was little expectation that this addition would boost the overall profile of this position.
What Cubs fans were excited about on the catching front was hearing their star prospect Moises Ballesteros got promoted to Triple-A, just one call away from being promoted to The Show if it came to that.
Ranked No. 5 in Chicago's farm system, the 20-year-old has looked comfortable at the new level, slashing .333/.367/.474 with a homer, six extra-base hits, and four RBI through 14 games.
However, despite his strong showing so far, it doesn't seem like he'll get the call this season.
So, the Cubs have added another option to their catching room by signing journeyman Christian Bethancourt to a minor league contract per the team's transaction log.
Having played for five different Major League teams throughout his career, he's a .226/.257/.355 hitter with only 32 total home runs and 120 RBI. Behind the plate is where his value comes from, posting a career 1.7 defensive bWAR.
This move is unlikely to solve the offensive issues that Chicago are experiencing at their catcher position, but it does add another veteran to the mix who they can turn to if needed.