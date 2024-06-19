How Catcher Tomas Nido Can Help the Struggling Chicago Cubs
The struggling Chicago Cubs can't get anything going, currently 4-6 in their last 10 games. It's clear that there needs to be changes before the July trade deadline, and there are many that need to be made.
One could argue that every area needs to improve. Nearly the entire lineup needs an overhaul, starting pitching can use some help, and the bullpen might be in a worse position than any on the roster.
It'll be interesting to see their approach during the deadline. While they're 35-39 and 8.5 games behind in the National League Central, the Cubs are just 1.5 games out of a Wild Card spot.
If the front office is as serious about winning as they should be, there's no reason for them not to have a massive deadline. They own one of the best farm systems in baseball, allowing them to be in the mix for any player dealt.
They made one of their first moves, signing Tomas Nido on Wednesday morning.
The New York Mets released Nido on Monday, allowing them to pick him up. There will be multiple players released in the next few weeks who could help this club, giving them a different opportunity outside of trades.
Nido, 30 years old, has been in the league since 2017.
To say the Cubs have gotten minimal from the catcher position would be putting it lightly. Yan Gomes, who's had an impressive career, had been one of the worst players in baseball. Chicago has opted to DFA Gomes to make room for Nido.
He only had 91 at-bats, but was slashing .154/.179/.242. The 36-year-old has never been much of a hitter. However, he slashed .267/.315/.408 last season, which is much better than what he gave.
Unfortunately, that led to him losing his job.
25-year-old Miguel Amaya has been just as bad at the plate. The right-handed hitter is slashing .185/.248/.267 with just two home runs.
And while Nido's numbers aren't too impressive, slashing .229/.261/.361 with three home runs, he'll be an upgrade.
The Cubs also gave themselves some flexibility in this situation, so kudos to the front office for making the move right now. If Nido struggles and doesn't prove to be the upgrade they need, that allows them to make another move for a different catcher before the deadline.
His career .214/.251/.313 slash line indicates that he could struggle, but it's worth the chance with how bad Gomes had been.
There aren't many good hitting catchers in baseball, and the very few in the league likely won't be dealt. The front office could target Elias Diaz if Nido doesn't play well, but he's also having a career year and could come back down to earth if he gets dealt and doesn't get to play in Coors Field.