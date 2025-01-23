Chicago Cubs Add Experienced Free-Agent Infielder on One-Year Deal
The Chicago Cubs have added some infield depth on Wednesday evening.
As first reported by Robert Murray of FanSided, the Cubs have agreed to terms on a deal with former New York Yankees infielder Jon Berti.
After Murray first broke the news of the agreement, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com clarified it would be a one-year deal with a guarantee of $2 million including another possible $1.3 million with performance related incentives.
There will be a corresponding move given the fact Chicago already has a full 40-man roster and upon finalizing the deal will have to clear a spot for Berti.
A supremely versatile infielder, Berti has the ability to play third base, second base, and shortstop, even making his first career start at first base during the playoffs for the Yankees. Over the course of his seven-year MLB career, Berti has made multiple starts at all three outfield spots as well, making him the ideal kind of utility man who will be able to come off the bench and fill in truly wherever he's needed.
It's a birthday agreement for Berti, who turns 35 years old the same day as coming to terms with the Cubs.
Originally drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 18th round of the 2011 MLB Draft, Berti made his MLB debut in 2018. After being designated for assignment just weeks after making his debut, he elected free agency at the end of the 2018 season and wound up with the Miami Marlins on a minor league deal.
Berti appeared in games for the Marlins for five years from 2019-2023 before winding up with New York in a three-team trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. Though 2023 with Miami was the best season of his career, he made just 25 appearances for the Yankees in 2024, hitting .273 with one home run, six RBIs, and an OPS of .661.
In 2023, Berti set numerous career highs. With the most games played in his career at 133, he hit .294 with an OPS of .748, a slugging percentage of .405, an on-base percentage of .342, seven home runs, and 33 RBIs.
Arriving to Chicago likely as nothing more than a bench option at a reasonable number with demonstrated reliability at whatever position he's asked to play and at least some semblance of offensive upside, this could prove to be a nice signing for the Cubs.
Expect Berti to play some sort of role for Chicago in 2025.