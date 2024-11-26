Chicago Cubs Again Linked to Blockbuster First Baseman Trade
Over the last couple of years, the Chicago Cubs have refrained from making blockbuster moves.
Their most notable was signing current star outfielder and first baseman Cody Bellinger as a reclamation project following his struggled with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Despite coming up short of being a contender, the Cubs have remained relatively quiet in the offseason. They also haven't made any massive swings on the trade market.
Fans are desperately hoping that Chicago will change that approach in the near future.
So far this winter, the Cubs have been linked as a landing spot for quite a few high-profile players as both free agents and potential trade targets.
Chicago has been connected to Toronto Blue Jays superstar first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. recently, and once again, they have been linked to the slugger with Matt Snyder of CBS Sports suggesting he could be a potential offseason target for the Cubs.
"Hey, I've gotta throw some huge names in here, right? The word is that it remains unlikely the Blue Jays would trade Guerrero, as they hope to re-sign him long term. He is only under team control for one more year, however, and the clock is ticking. If the Blue Jays do make him available, the Cubs should put themselves in the front of the line. They have the prospect currency to make the deal necessary and the financial wherewithal to extend him after a trade. He'd be the middle-of-the-order star the Cubs are sorely missing."
Guerrero would be exactly the kind of superstar the Cubs' lineup has needed with him being the type of piece they could build their offense around.
During this past season with Toronto, Guerrero put together yet another dominant performance.
He ended up playing in 159 games, hitting 30 home runs to go along with 103 RBI. In addition to those numbers, the 25-year-old star slashed .323/.396/.544.
While no one should get their hopes up about Chicago getting a deal done for Guerrero this offseason, he's a name to continue keeping an eye on.