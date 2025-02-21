Chicago Cubs Agree To Deal With Past World Series Champion Outfielder
The Chicago Cubs are not taking any chances when it comes to their outfield depth.
After signing Greg Allen to a minor league contract on Friday, they have reportedly made another addition by agreeing to a deal with Travis Jankowski according to Ari Alexander of KPRC 2.
No contract details have been released at the time of writing, so it's not certain if this is a minor league deal or a Major League contract where a corresponding roster move would have to be made.
Jankowski won the World Series with the Texas Rangers in 2023 after signing a minor league deal with them in January of that year. Following a good showing during the spring, he made the Opening Day roster and got into 107 games as a bench and platoon player.
He slashed .263/.357/.332 with just one homer and 30 RBI, but he also provided solid defense with a bWAR of 0.3 in the field where he was worth five Outs Above Average per Baseball Savant.
Jankowski re-signed with the Rangers ahead of this past season, but he didn't quite provide the same value on offense with his OPS+ going from a serviceable 93 down to a figure of 48.
How he factors into the mix for the Cubs will be seen.
On paper, Chicago already has a loaded outfield group with the starting three of Ian Happ, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker. Seiya Suzuki will be the team's primary designated hitter, but also wants to be in the field and will be the first replacement if there's an injury.
The Cubs have talented prospects on their farm as well and already designated one of their talented youngsters, Alexander Canario, for assignment in a surprising move.
That's why the additions of Allen and Jankowski are surprising at this stage of the offseason.