Chicago Cubs Shockingly Designate Promising Outfielder for Assignment
The Chicago Cubs have surprised many around the league with a roster decision on Thursday morning.
As first reported by Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the Cubs have designated outfielder Alexander Canario for assignment in order to make room for the recent signing on veteran infielder Justin Turner. Given Canario is out of minor league options, he would have had to either be on the 40-man roster or be DFA'd at the end of spring training regardless.
Canario will almost certainly be traded over the next week rather than waived outright after he has shown serious promise in limited MLB action and in Triple-A. In 21 games for Chicago across 2023 and 2024, Canario has slashed .286/.333/.524 with two home runs and eight RBI, an admittedly small sample size but a solid one nonetheless.
At the Triple-A level in 2024, the 24-year-old slashed .243/.336/.514, good for an OPS of .850 along with a staggering 18 home runs in just 64 games. With an outfield that was already crowded and more Blue Chip prospects coming up the pipe, there simply wasn't realistically a spot for Canario moving forward to factor in a serious role for the Cubs.
However, his flashes shown both in 21 MLB games as well as a larger Triple-A sample size will assuredly net Chicago a prospect in return and the team will likely have their choice of several given the fact they'll almost certainly have multiple offers.
Cubs fans will follow the career of Canario closely moving forward and likely have something to say about it if he finds success elsewhere, but there aren't enough spots to go around for everyone.