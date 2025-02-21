Chicago Cubs Sign Former New York Yankees Outfielder, Extend Invite To Camp
The Chicago Cubs have added some additional depth to an already very deep outfield group.
As first reported by Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Cubs agreed to terms on a minor league deal with former New York Yankees outfielder Greg Allen, a deal which includes an invitation to big league camp.
Allen, who spent his third stint with the Yankees in 2024 but did not appear in a Major League game, had a decent season in Triple-A. He slashed .225/.338/.360 with three home runs and 28 RBI in 58 games. It was the first campaign since 2016 where he did not appear in at least one MLB game.
The 31-year-old has also spent time with the Cleveland Guardians, Pittsburgh Pirates, Boston Red Sox, Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres organizations since he was selected in the sixth round of the 2014 MLB draft.
For his big league career, Allen has played in a total of 304 games, recording a slash line of .231/.300/.340, 11 home runs and 68 RBI while playing all three outfield positions.
After designating Alexander Canario for assignment this week, Allen has a chance to step into a similar role and will likely begin the year in Triple-A.
While he is probably unlikely to contribute heavily to Chicago in 2025, he is someone worth keeping an eye on during spring training as things begin to ramp up and the Opening Day roster starts to take shape.
With Major League experience under his belt, he could be the first person the Cubs turn to if one of their established outfielders goes down with an injury.