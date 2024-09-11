Chicago Cubs 'Among' Teams Who Could Call on New York Yankees Superstar
After a 6-4 stretch over their past 10 games, the Chicago Cubs sit four games out in the National League Wild Card race.
It'll take a team effort with less than a month remaining in the regular season to make the playoffs, and despite their hot stretch of play, the Cubs are still longshots to be playing fall baseball.
It's been a disappointing showing for much of the campaign, however, while unacceptable, it's also given the front office a clear view of what they need.
As currently constructed, Chicago needs help in their bullpen and lineup.
Not being able to swing it with the other contending teams around Major League Baseball is an issue, and the Cubs learned that the hard way. Their bullpen problems have also been worrisome, but that's typically easier and cheaper to fix than when trying to add bats.
They'll have an opportunity to improve their roster in the winter, with multiple big-name hitters on the market.
Of those sluggers is Juan Soto of the New York Yankees, arguably a top-two hitter in the game.
Soto is expected to land a contract around $500-plus million, a price Chicago might not be willing to pay. While landing the left-handed hitter would be an excellent addition to this lineup, there are also downsides to it.
If the Cubs spend that type of money on one slugger, the rest of their lineup will likely continue to have holes which would be an issue as they look to build a well-rounded team.
Still, Jorge Castillo of ESPN believes Chicago is "among" the teams who could make a call on Soto.
"The Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers are among the other clubs that could make calls. The Nationals would love a reunion, according to people with knowledge of the situation, but it would take ownership allocating more money for Soto than they were previously willing to offer."
The Cubs have the money to spend.
They even have enough for Soto and other moves if they really wanted to.
But when focusing on just the addition of the 25-year-old four-time All-Star, he would be a clear upgrade in their lineup that could change the outlook of this franchise.
Soto has improved each and every season. He's slashing .292/.423/.582 with 38 home runs, 28 doubles, and 98 RBI this year.
Adding that type of bat to their lineup would change everything.
It remains to be seen what Chicago will do this offseason, but being linked to the Dominican Republic native is a positive sign.