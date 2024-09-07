Why the Chicago Cubs Should Change Mindset, Go All-Out for Juan Soto
In recent years, the Chicago Cubs have refrained from spending big money to improve their roster. They have passed on countless opportunities to bring star power to Wrigley Field.
While being smart with money is a necessary thing for MLB franchises, the Cubs are one of the biggest market teams in baseball. They have not spent accordingly.
Due to their unwillingness to spend money in free agency, Chicago has not been able to be a serious World Series contender.
Looking ahead to the upcoming offseason, the front office and ownership need to think about changing the way they operate.
That doesn't mean that they need to go out and spend money on any decent player that's available. But, they should be willing to open up the checkbook to bring in a franchise player.
One of the big problems for the Cubs has been the fact that they have no one to build around. Just a few short years ago, they had a core of three stars, Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Javier Baez that they were building around. They have nothing like that currently.
Cody Bellinger is a quality player, but not a franchise cornerstone. Nico Hoerner is good, but not great. Isaac Paredes was supposed to be a big bat, but he has been a major disappointment.
Chicago has to go out and find a player that can be the centerpiece of the franchise moving forward.
Juan Soto would be that kind of player.
Would the Cubs end up landing Soto if they pursued him? Maybe not, but they need to take a swing at him.
Even if he chooses to turn Chicago down, they need to get aggressive and prove that they want to compete for another championship.
During the 2024 MLB season, Soto has put up monstrous numbers with the New York Yankees. He has hit 38 home runs to go along with 98 RBI, while batting .295/.422/.589. Those numbers are exactly what the Cubs need leading their lineup.
At the very least, they need to offer Soto the kind of money he's looking to get. Should he pass on their offer, at least they could say they tried.
Deploying the same strategy that hasn't worked in years would not be wise. It's time for Chicago to take a different approach to trying to build a contender.
Pursuing Soto would be a good start to that process. It's likely that he wouldn't sign with the Cubs, but they need to be one of the teams in the running trying to sign him.