Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers Make MLB History With Starting Lineups
The Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers made MLB history on Tuesday night with their starting lineups at Dodger Stadium.
The middle game of their three-game series featured four Japanese-born players -- two on each side.
Both teams used a Japanese starting pitcher and designated hitter, as Shota Imanaga and Yoshinobu Yamamoto squared off on the mound, while Seiza Suzuki and Shohei Ohtani handled DH duties.
This was only the second game in MLB history with four starting Japanese-born players. The first was 17 years ago on May 4, 2017, in a game between the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners.
That game featured two Japanese players for the Yankees (Kei Igawa and Hideki Matsui) and two Japanese players for the Mariners (Ichiro Suzuki and Kenji Johjima).
The Cubs prevailed 6-3 thanks to Pete Crow-Armstrong's miraculous game-saving catch, though both starting pitchers were excellent. Imanaga went seven strong innings to earn the win, while Yamamoto racked up eight strikeouts over four innings of one-run ball in his first start since June 15.
Yamamoto had been on the injured list for nearly three months due to a sprained rotator cuff, which derailed his promising rookie season after he signed a massive 12-year, $375 million contract last winter.
At the plate, Suzuki paced Chicago's offense by going 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI. He also fanned twice against his countryman.
Meanwhile, Ohtani had a quiet night at the dish, going 0-for-4 from the leadoff spot.
He still needs four home runs and three stolen bases to become the first 50/50 player in MLB history, which would likely clinch his third MVP award.
After winning the series' first two games, the Cubs will go for the sweep on Wednesday behind Jordan Wicks (2-3, 4.03 ERA). The Dodgers will counter with Bobby Miller (2-4, 7.79 ERA) as they try to avoid getting swept at home for the first time all season.