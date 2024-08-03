Chicago Cubs Ace Surprises Fan Photographer With Special Gift
Chicago Cubs fans already know how great Shota Imanaga is on the field. The 30-year-old rookie from Japan has been exceptional in his first MLB season, going 8-2 with a 3.09 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP and 2.3 WAR in his first 20 starts. The 2024 All-Star also leads the National League in K/BB ratio (6.9) and lowest walk rate (1.3 BB/9), dazzling spectators with his pinpoint control.
While Cubs fans are well aware of Imanaga's exploits on the field, they may not know as much about him off the field. He generally keeps a pretty low profile away from the park, partly because he's a rookie who's still getting used to a new environment.
That said, fans got to see a glimpse of Imanaga's personality before Friday's 6-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals, when he arrived at Wrigley Field with a special gift for a fan photographer.
Imanaga was carrying two Dunkin Donuts iced lattes as he walked into the stadium on Friday morning -- one in each hand. One was already half-empty, but the other one wasn't for him.
He handed the full one to fan photographer Sam Bernero to thank her for being so supportive of him and his teammates through their ups and downs this year. "This one for you," Imanaga told her.
Bernero's initial shock quickly turned to excitement. She posted a picture of Imanaga handing her the coffee to X, saying his random act of kindness made her day and calling it "a great memory."
It may not seem like much, but moments like these mean the world to fans, especially ones as loyal as Chicago supporters. It shows that Imanaga cares about the fans and appreciates their support, especially during his challenging transition to the major leagues.
Imanaga was already a fan favorite in the Windy City, but now Cubs fans will love him even more.